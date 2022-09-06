The University of West Georgia’s College of Arts, Culture and Scientific Inquiry recently hosted students and teachers from Carrollton High School for Earth Observation Day with Geoscientists, an event aimed at promoting environmental science and earth observation using various sensor devices and geospatial technologies.
Dr. Brad Deline, chair of the Department of Natural Sciences, welcomed the students with an emphasis on bridging high school learning and college lab experiments.
A total of 31 high school juniors attended and took part in various environmental science activities such as drone flight, research applications, digital terrain modeling with a SandBox simulator, stream dynamics with a flow modeling system and Geospatial technologies for environmental sciences. They also had opportunities to explore microscopy, rock preparation, water quality, and dendrochronology (tree-ring dating).
Beside geography and geology faculty members, two UWG undergraduate students also volunteered to help host the event. Student volunteer Sam Anderson said he was excited to be a part of the unique occasion.
“As a student myself in the geography degree program, I was ecstatic to assist in demonstrating to the next generation of college students advanced topics and emerging technologies during our Earth Observation Day,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.