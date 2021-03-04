Georgia's transportation department awarded a $7.5 million contract to repair all six bridges over Interstate 20 in Carroll County.
No start date for this project has been set by GDOT, District Six Communications Director Joe Schulman told the Times-Georgian Thursday. He said this will affect all interstate overpasses in Carroll County.
The contract was awarded to Massana Construction based in Tyrone, according to a release from GDOT. The contract has a March 31, 2024, completion date, according to a separate release issued Thursday from the state transportation department.
“Engineers recently inspected the six bridges (over I-20) and recommended them for repairs,” GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop said in Thursday’s release. “The project dovetails with our current I-20 resurfacing project through Carroll and Haralson counties.”
This project is part of the nearly $16 million in new contracts that were awarded to five northwest Georgia counties in January, Schulman said.
The four other contracts were awarded in Polk, Floyd, Murray and Walker counties. These are resurfacing and intersection improvement projects ranging from $862,655 to $4.2 million, GDOT officials said this week.
The state transportation department awarded $60 million in contracts throughout the Peach State, according to Thursday’s release. The Carroll County bridge rehabilitation project was the largest contract awarded in northwest Georgia.
Schulman said the bridge rehabilitation project may not affect the project currently underway to resurface a portion of I-20 in Carroll and Haralson counties.
“What we found is that these bridges needed repairs, and it can be anything from painting steel beams to repairs to the actual deck and strengthening portions of them,” Schulman said. “There may not be much effect as far as … we try not to have projects that are in the same area cause more delays than necessary.”
Schulman recently told the newspaper the completion date for the I-20 resurfacing project is expected to be the end of April in both Carroll and Haralson counties. On Thursday, he added he does not anticipate the bridge repairs to begin until after the resurfacing project is completed.
For more than four years, residents traveling along the 12.7-mile portion of the interstate between U.S. 27 and state Highway 61 have dealt with construction. These travelers have faced issues such as shifting lanes, reduced shoulders, lane closures, traffic backups – as well as serious vehicle accidents.
In fact, there have been more than 15 vehicle and pedestrian accidents alone in this construction zone since the project began in 2016, County Coroner Keith Hancock recently told the newspaper.
Hancock said there were 13 fatal accidents between August 2016 and four additional accidents in 2020 between Highway 27, Exit 11, and state Highway 61, Exit 24. These include one that killed a pedestrian walking along the interstate and three single-car fatalities in 2019.
In October 2016, Atlanta-based Archer Western Contractors and the state’s transportation department began updating the crumbling pavement on I-20 between Bremen and Temple. The project then moved to Carroll County almost a year and a half later in February 2018. At that time, the estimated project cost was just over $80 million, according to a Feb. 22, 2018, report in the newspaper.
At that time, the Georgia Department of Transportation told the newspaper the project was intended to rehabilitate the existing roadway and “preserve the integrity of the interstate; enhance the safety of the traveling public, by upgrading the existing guardrail up to current standards and clearing vegetation according to current guidelines.
Massana Construction was also awarded a $1.5 million contract by GDOT to repair bridges in Coweta, Harris, Meriwether, and Troup counties, according to the transportation department’s Feb. 5 bid award announcement. This project is expected to be completed on Nov. 30.
