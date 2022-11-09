Each year, Bremen City Schools recognizes individuals who have made lasting contributions to the Bremen High School football program by induction into the Circle of Honor. On Friday night during a pregame, there were two inductions this year.
The late Thomas B. Murphy, known by many as Speaker Murphy, as well as Dr. Allan Batchelor into the Circle of Honor.
Murphy was born and raised in Bremen, attended Bremen City Schools, graduating from Bremen High School in 1941. Throughout his life, Mr. Murphy poured into the school system, the athletic programs, and all extracurricular activities. He and his wife, Agnes Bennett Murphy, modeled the importance of community. being servants to others, and loyalty to Bremen City Schools.
Upon graduating from Bremen City Schools, he attended and graduated from North Georgia College. After graduating from North Georgia College, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country until the end of World War II. After returning home, he married Agnes Bennett, and they moved to Athens, GA, where he attended and graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law. In 1948. Tom and Agnes moved back to what would become their “forever home,” Bremen, Georgia, where they immediately began investing in the community and the school system. They were football season ticket holders and faithfully attended home and away games. They joined the Blue Devil Booster Club and helped raise money for travel, uniforms, and equipment.
In 1948, Mr. Murphy was elected to the Bremen City Schools Board of Education, where he served until 1965.
Elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1960, Tom Murphy became Speaker of the House in 1973. In 2000, while serving as Speaker, Mr. Murphy worked with the Georgia High School Association to ensure equitable competition between public and private schools. In response, the GHSA changed the classification process determining where private schools were allowed to compete within GHSA.
Murphy’s legacy lives on through each cycle of GHSA reclassification. Many attempts to address perceived fairness issues involving private school participation have been made over the years. With each new set of reclassification guidelines developed, it is with the principles laid out by Speaker Murphy in 2000.
Tom and Agnes Murphy loved Bremen and the values of Bremen City Schools. Their children Mike, Martha, Lynn, and Mary and their grandchildren David, Chad, Holly, Lauren, and Lyndsey all attended Bremen City Schools. Five of their great-grandchildren, Hunter, DJ, Matthew, Ty and Martha Grace, attended Bremen City Schools; the last is poised to graduate in 2023. All Murphy children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have been involved in Bremen athletics or performing arts. Their daughter Mary and daughter-in-law Carol were teachers in Bremen City Schools, and now their granddaughter Holly has followed that legacy by teaching at Bremen High School.
Batchelor and his late wife, Willene Holloway Batchelor were honored for the couple’s long-term commitment to the school and football program.
Dr. Batchelor served on the school board for a decade and as chairman of the board for eight years. He is better known as “Doc” to former Blue Devils and coaches. For 25 years, Dr. Batchelor donated his time and medical expertise to our players with annual physicals. He was a permanent fixture on the sidelines for all games, providing on-site medical attention when needed.
Allan’s wife, Willene, who passed away last summer, was less visible in her support, but served as a parent volunteer, an avid fan, and a fundraiser.
She was known as the team’s “Secret Supporter,” who quietly provided funds to bolster various aspects of the football program.
In 2005, the Batchelor family became the founders of “The Circle of Honor,” which honors one or two individuals each season who have displayed outstanding dedication to our football program.
The Bachelors continue to support Bremen High School with annual scholarship commitments for two graduating seniors.
