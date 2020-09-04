As the pitcher winds up, Hali Duke stares them down, waiting in a well-balanced position, lightly grasping the bat. The object comes whirling toward her, barely seen by the naked eye, but hours of practice is about to pay off. Hali swings with precision, redirecting it back to the pitcher.
That’s a story told about Hali when she was only five years old. The object was a black-eyed pea. The story comes from her dad, who has trained Hali since the age of five to hit 10 black-eyed peas in a row before calling it quits for the day. If she missed one, she had to start over.
Today, the Bremen Middle School softball player consecutively strikes 25 to 30 black-eyed peas.
“If she can hit a black-eyed pea, that softball is going to look like a beach ball,” Jonathan said. “That’s just one of the things she does to train her eyes … You can’t hit what you can’t see, but the better you can see it, the easier it is to hit the ball.”
Last month, the young athlete was invited to the prestigious USA Softball All-American Games in Oklahoma City. Hali was one of the 15 athletes selected from Georgia, and only 360 players across the nation competed in the tournament. Designation to a USA Softball All-American team is the highest honor a player can receive and instantly brands them as one of the top athletes in the country.
While at the tournament, Hali broke several records, according to event staff and coaches in attendance. Hali finished the five-game series with a batting average of .818, OBP of .846, SLG of .909, an OPS of 1.755. Only one other player on her squad had a batting average above .500, which was .193 below Hali’s average.
Hali is also a member of the Atlanta Vipers ‘07 Tamborra travel team, where she won three national championships and is ranked as the No. 19 overall top 2025 softball recruit In the nation, according to Extra Innings Softball and Fast-Pitch Network.
A profile article on Extra Inning Softball had this to say about her:
“Hali is a tremendous hitter who is very fast and aggressive on the bases and leads the team in extra-base hits,” the article said. “She hits for a high batting average and on-base percentage with elite power and pop off the bat that gives her a high home run capability.”
Last fall, Hali had a .503 batting average with an OBP of .541, which included eight triples and 15 steals. In the spring, she was around the same marks, batting .498, OPB of .548, and secured 13 steals.
On Wednesday, Hali helped the Bremen Middle School softball team secure an 11-1 victory against Central Middle School, which pushes their winning streak to four games. Hali and the Bremen squad will take on Haralson County Middle School in Tallapoosa on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
