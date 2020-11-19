As a Bremen City Council meeting started on Monday, Mayor Sharon Sewell made an impassioned plea to council members to encourage responsibility in the wearing of masks to protect against coronavirus.
“The governor’s last mandate prohibited any local officials from making any mandates different from his,” Sewell said. “But all of us together need to really encourage everybody.”
She knows that businesses don’t want to upset their customers, but she is disheartened when walking into a business that has signs saying shoppers must wear masks, but inside many shoppers are not masked.
“It’s out there and staring it in the face doesn’t make it leave. Denying it doesn’t make it leave. Ignoring it doesn’t make it leave,” Sewell said. “I’m grateful that something as simple as a mask can make a significant difference.”
The situation in Haralson County and the region is getting out of hand, she said.
Bremen fire Chief Jason Hurley agreed.
“We went from receiving notifications of maybe one case a month in Haralson County to almost on a daily basis,” he said.
Residents can’t wait for the government to make the decision for them, Sewell said. Any government mandate would be difficult to enforce anyway, she added.
“I understand from several sources that Tanner Hospitals are absolutely packed,” Sewell said. “Everybody needs to have enough sense on their own to do what they need to do to protect themselves. We can’t stop being careful.”
According to Georgia Department of Public Health, Haralson County is a high transmission county for COVID-19, meaning that the 14-day case rate is more than 100 people per 100,000 population. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, the dates from the latest report released on Monday, Haralson County had a 14-day case rate of 345 per 100,000 population. Haralson County has been considered a high transmission county for seven weeks.
As of Tuesday, there were 796 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Haralson County residents, up from 784 on Monday. Seventeen Haralson County residents have died from the disease and three more deaths were probably caused by the disease, according to DPH. Thirty-six Haralson County residents were hospitalized because of the disease on Tuesday, according to the department’s website.
In other business the council members:
• approved renaming the portion of Tallapoosa Street from Old 27 to the railroad tracks in the area of the fountain downtown. They settled on the name Main Street.
• approved hiring Lose Design in Atlanta to create a comprehensive plan for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The service will start at $27,000 but the city could request including a statistically valid survey to help in future planning, said Matt Cody, director of Parks and Recreation for the city. Adding those services would increase the cost. Cody and City Manager Perry Hicks will negotiate the final contract.
• talked to a local resident about his request to change the zoning of his property to Manufacturing-2. His property and the surrounding properties are zoned Commercial-2. The council members were hesitant to make the change and weren’t sure why he requested it, since they didn’t see the need for his business. He withdrew his request at the meeting.
