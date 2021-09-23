Local volleyball teams have been busy this week as the high school season heads into the stretch drive of the season.
Bremen and Haralson County renewed their county rivalry this week with the Lady Blue Devils sweeping the Lady Rebels 2-0.
Both teams went on to beat Pepperell in the tri-match.
With the sweep, Bremen improved to 17-6 overall.
Haralson County improved to 9-8-1.
Bremen headed into the week ranked fifth in the Class A/AA poll.
Carrollton: The Lady Trojans went into the week with a 15-13 overall record and a 5-0 mark in region play.
On Saturday, Carrollton played three times beating Alexander 2-0 and then losing to two teams from out-of-state teams.
Carrollton fell to Sneeds High School from Florida and Thomasville from Alabama.
The Trojans were scheduled to play on the road against Cartersville and Rome.
Central: The Lady Lions split matches on Tuesday, beating Spalding, but falling to Fayette County.
Both matches ended in 2-0 sweeps.
Central headed into Thursday’s matches against Darlington and Coosa with a 14-19 record.
Villa Rica: The Lady Wildcats have won two out of their last three matches including a sweep of Jackson and Chapel Hill.
The Lady Wildcats improved to 17-7 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Villa Rica is ranked 24th in the Class 5-A poll.
The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to play North Cobb Christian and Harrison on Thursday.
