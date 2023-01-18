There seems to be some conversations coming among the Haralson County Board of Commissioners and leaders from a couple cities within the county.
Subjects of those conversations will center around broadband internet and working out details of equitable alcohol ordinances, all of which was discussed during a work session on Tuesday afternoon.
It was in August that the BOC passed resolutions to put alcohol sales on Sundays on the November ballot
“Each and every one of these resolutions is to call for a referendum to allow the citizens of Haralson County to vote,” County attorney David Mecklin said in August. “They all do deal with alcoholic beverages, but you are not actually approving any additional sales of alcoholic beverages in the county. You are simply approving referendums to let the citizens decide that.”
One resolution was to ask for allowance for issuing of license for the package sales of distilled spirits be approved in the unincorporated portions of Haralson County.
Another resolution asking if by-the-drink sales by licensed retailers of malt beverages, wine, and distilled spirits and to allow package sales on Sundays, typically called the “Sunday Sales” referendum, according to Mecklin.
If voters passed, it would allow sales of alcohol between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
All resolutions passed, and voters approved the measures in November.
The commission must now determine what rules they will put in place regarding those laws.
While they discussed, it was agreed that working with municipalities that are working through their own ordinances would be best.
Internet service is becoming, not only a hot-button issue, but is also becoming more urgent.
Members of the Commission lobbied Governor Mike Kemp for money to help in that endeavor to no avail despite the overwhelming support for Kemp by Haralson County citizens in the polls on Election Day.
Now the Commission must pivot and are looking at options provided by Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal.’
Back in December 2021, County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve pilot agreements with Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal to abate taxes for 10 years on new equipment to facilitate broadband service in the county.
Commissioner David Tarpley voted against the agreements citing Carroll County’s decision not to approve a similar abatement to the companies.
Eric McDonald, president of the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority, told the commissioners in the same Dec. 2021 meeting that the abatement would not affect any existing equipment, only new equipment specifically purchased to provide the infrastructure for the new service — fiber, splice boxes, electronics on the pole for fiber, and J-bolts to hold the fiber to the poles, that’s it. It’s not going to cover the existing poles.
There are two pilot agreements, one with SyncGlobal and one with Carroll EMC, he said. The two companies have an agreement to use each other’s equipment to deliver broadband, McDonald said.
“As these grants started coming in, that caused service area issues which meant this little census block was eligible for this grant and this little census block was eligible for this grant,” he said. “They had to split the whole thing up so that they could apply for various different grants in order to expand the project to make it as large as it is today.”
Commissioners agreed that working with the county’s municipalities in order to ensure equitable and competitive service of broadband products and balance coverage to every area of the county.
