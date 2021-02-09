Bissell tabbed for Carroll Schools transportation post

The Carroll County Board of Education approved the promotion of Shawn Bissell as director of transportation upon the retirement of Bruce Tidaback during a regularly scheduled work session Monday.
“I am excited to lead a team that focuses on keeping students safe and healthy while also continuing to grow and improve our bus fleet,” Bissell said.
Bissell, who is currently the coordinator of transportation for county schools, has worked hand-in-hand with Tidabeck since the spring of 2020. Before joining the transportation department, he served as an administrator at Villa Rica High School. Bissell in all possesses more than two decades of occupational service in education.
Bissell earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University, a master’s in secondary education from Jacksonville State University, and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
“We are very pleased when we have the opportunity to promote a highly qualified candidate from within our organization, and Mr. Bissell is a great fit for this role,” said Scott Cowart, the superintendent of county schools.
Tidaback has worked in education for 28 years and served as director of transportation for six years. He will officially retire after completing the 2020-21 school year on June 30.
“We appreciate the premier job Bruce Tidaback has done to enhance the operational practices in our Transportation Department. He has been an extraordinary leader, and we wish him all the best for his retirement.” said Terry Jones, assistant superintendent of administrative and support services for county schools. “We look forward to welcoming Shawn Bissell as Director and working closely with him to continue to provide premier opportunities in the area of transportation.”
