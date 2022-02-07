CARROLLTON, Ga. – The UWG men's basketball team got back in the win column, on Saturday, after an 83-77 win over the Christian Brothers Buccaneers.
West Georgia used a huge 50-point second half where they shot 70% from the field and 50% from three to improve their record to 11-10 overall and 8-6 in the GSC.
To begin the game, UWG was a step behind CBU as the Bucs marched out to an 11-2 lead. Jalen Sasser ignited West Georgia's offense with a personal 8-0 run that gave the Wolves' their first lead of the night 10 minutes into the game. After the Sasser run, both teams found their offensive rhythms which led to a 27-25 Christian Brothers lead with 4:38 left in the half until West Georgia used an 8-2 run to take a 33-29 lead into halftime.
In the first half, West Georgia shot 43.3% from the field and outrebounded the Bucs by seven which led to their four-point lead.
To start the second half, Christian Brothers used a 14-9 run to tie the game at 42 less than five minutes into the half. Neither team could go up by more than five points until a Keshawn Heard layup capped off a 17-9 UWG run that gave the Wolves their biggest lead of the night at 69-60. With seven minutes left in the game, CBU fired right back with an 11-4 run to make it a two-point game with 1:40 left to play. Back-to-back huge buckets from Jalen Sasser extended the lead to six with 45 seconds left and forced Christian Brothers to play the foul game. The Wolves shot 6-6 from the free-throw line, to close the game, to secure their 11th win and their fifth straight at home.
Jalen Sasser finished with a team-high 19 points on 89% shooting while Seth Brown-Carter added 18 points and six rebounds. Michael Zabetakis filled the stat-sheet as he compiled a stat line of 11 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. West Georgia will be back in action on Wednesday when they head to Cleveland, Tennessee for a conference matchup against the Lee Flames that's set for 7:30 p.m.
