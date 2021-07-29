The Tokyo Olympic games are underway.
Although there are no Douglas County residents to root for in this year’s Summer Games, there are a pair of Olympians representing the U.S. in shooting sports that are from neighboring counties.
James Hall is from Carroll County and Katelyn Abeln is from Paulding County.
Hall is set to compete on the U.S. National Team in air pistol.
Abeln, a second-year student at The Ohio State University, is an alternate for the UGA women’s sport and air pistol team on the National Junior Team. She won the women’s division of the National Junior Olympic Air Pistol Championship (NJOSC) last month.
Ironically, many confused Abeln, a South Paulding High grad, with being from Douglas County as she has a Douglasville address.
Hall and Abeln both got their starts in the Georgia 4-H Project SAFE Shooting Sports program.
The program, which uses shooting sports to teach life skills and firearm safety to students, helps 4-H’ers find community, learn about teamwork and fine-tune their concentration.
During the last Summer Olympics in Brazil, Douglas County was rooting for Kristi Castlin after she made the U.S. Track and Field team. The former Chapel Hill High record-setting hurdler was part of Olympic history in the 2016 Games.
Castlin won a bronze medal as the U.S. swept the event, marking the first time in American history that the country swept the women’s 100-meters hurdles event.
Upon returning home in 2016, the city of Douglasville honored Castlin with a meet and great at O’Neal Plaza.
Castlin fell short of reaching the Olympics this year for a second time during the U.S. Track and Field Trials in Oregon.
Lithia Springs native Elana Meyers Taylor has medaled in the last three winter Olympics in the bobsled event.
Taylor is one of the most decorated female bobsledders in American history.
In addition, another former Chapel Hill High record-setter Jaylen Slade competed in two Olympic Trial events — the 100 and 200 meters. The 17-year-old didn’t make the team, but shortly after decided to turn pro and forgo his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida.
Slade won a state championship in the 100 and 200 and helped the Panthers 400 relay team win while setting records.
The GHSA state meet was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He transferred to IMG for his senior year.
Former Douglas County High student Jordan Crawford finished sixth in the race/walk event at the Trials. He is a rising junior at Missouri Baptist where he runs track and cross country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.