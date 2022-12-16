We have had our first hard frost and all those beautiful annuals are now looking pretty sad. As we pull them out of their pots the question arises; What do I do with this potting soil? Can I use it again? The answer is “It depends.”
First and most importantly for the health of next year’s plants. If your flowers had any disease issues at the end of this season, throw everything from that pot into the trash and sterilize the pot. Diseases can carry over from one year to the next in both the soil and on the flowerpot. Do not reuse potting soil that you have used to grow tomatoes, there is a risk of spreading blight from the old soil to next year’s tomatoes.
Having said that, there are several ways to reuse old potting soil. You can put the soil in a sealed container and save it for next year. By using a sealed container, you are preventing insects from laying eggs or overwintering in the soil. It also keeps out pathogens that can cause problems in the next growing season. You can sterilize your soil by solarizing it. Place it in black plastic bags and leave it in the sun for 4-6 weeks. Another option is to place it in your oven for 30 minutes and bake it at 180 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also put it in your microwave! Place 2 pounds of soil in a ventilated microwaveable container for 90 seconds on full power. Let it cool and store it for next spring.
Whether you have sterilized the soil or not, the nutritional value is gone from the soil, and you will need to add fertilizer, new soil or compost and refresh it. Mix it to add air pockets and drainage spaces which the plants’ roots need to stay healthy. The soil is now ready for new plants next spring.
If this sounds like a little too much, there are other ways to use the soil. Add it to your compost pile. Mix it into your garden beds or spread it around your garden plants. You can spread it thinly over your lawn or use it as a “filler” in the bottom of your raised beds or the bottom of those huge garden containers that use a tremendous amount of soil. You can also use it to fill in those low spots or the holes in your yard that those pesky woodland creatures like to dig.
You can take care of it now or you can wait until spring to deal with old potting soil but there are advantages to taking care of it in the fall. You eliminate the problem of insects taking up residence in your soil by putting the soil away in the fall. You can protect those expensive flowerpots by removing the dirt. When the soil in the pot absorbs moisture and then the soil freezes, it can expand causing cracking and damage to the flowerpot, even the resin ones. It is also easier to deal with any salt build up on your flowerpots. If you clean the pots in the fall before the salt has had a chance to dry and crust on the pots they are easier to clean. Some fertilizers are salt based and when the salt builds up in the soil and on the pot, it can affect the
health of the flowers in the pot. Whether you do this in the fall or the spring, enjoy playing in the dirt. I always do!
