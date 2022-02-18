How pretty!” “What is that?” I hear this from visitors of my garden when they approach my front door. Let me introduce you to a different kind of evergreen groundcover that may fill a niche in your landscape. Among my foundation plants, I get the most inquiries about the fern-like evergreens on either side of my front porch. These Spreading Japanese Plum Yews (Cephalotaxus harringtonia ‘Prostrata’) make a nice ground cover, growing about 2 feet tall and 4 to 6 feet wide. Like other C. harringtonia cultivars, these spreading yews are rather slow growing at first, but once established they make a wonderful display after a few years. The occasional stray branches are easily pruned out, and they are a great substitute for spreading junipers and low-growing hollies.
Gardeners from northern climates are probably familiar with the common evergreen shrub known as Yew (Taxus), which does not fare well in our area. Similar in appearance, but much more tolerant of our southern heat, the Japanese Plum Yew (Cephalotaxus) is a great plant that deserves wider use in the South. I think people are simply unfamiliar with them- thus, all the “oohs” and “aahs” when they see them.
Plum yews have feathery, dark evergreen, needle-like leaves, which provide a nice contrast to the foliage of other more commonly used shrubs with larger, rounded leaves. At about 2 feet high, they make a handsome underplanting for large trees or cascading down a shady or semi-shady bank. The new spring growth is a much lighter green, which is pretty against the older dark-green foliage. Besides being heat tolerant, once established they are pretty drought tolerant; though, they will always do better when irrigated during dry times. My plants have proved hardy in drought, heat, and cold. I have only had to prune them when the horizontal growth got outside the boundaries of the bed. I prune them occasionally to keep them as low as I require.
I have two varieties of yews in my garden. I love the spreading, low-growing variety, but I also have some upright plants which are also growing slowly. They are foundation plants which do well on the north or east sides of the house. They make an excellent formal or natural hedge, and dwarf varieties — of which there are many in different sizes, shapes, and colors — are popularly used in rock gardens. Yews are perfectly tolerant of moderate shade, and even deep shade, as long as they get some spring sunlight. In dense shade, the shrubs need harsher pruning to help fill in the gaps formed by a more open growth pattern. Yews need fertile soil and ample moisture, and they will not tolerate root competition from shallow-rooted trees. It is reported that deer do not favor them. Since I have deer and other varmints in my neighborhood, I am pleased to say that nothing has munched on the yews.
One of the strangest of the plum yews is ‘Fastigiata’, a columnar or vase-shaped shrub with long branches originating near the base and pointing straight up. The branches are held tightly together, and the leaves are bent downward and arranged in spiral radiating whorls, like bottlebrushes. ‘Fastigiata’ gets about 8 ft. tall and 3-5 ft. wide. This variety can be used in tight areas that need something upright, such as flanking a doorway, filling the bare space between two house windows, or edging a patio that’s near a property line (for privacy). They will grow in pots, too. They prefer shade or at least afternoon shade, althougwh they can tolerate full sun if the soil is loose and kept damp. A wind-protected spot also is ideal since these are reliably winter-hardy to Zone 6.
Carroll County Master Gardener Note: For those who are itchin’ for spring to plant a vegetable garden, mark your calendars for Saturday, March 12 from 9:00 until Noon for “Vegetables 101”- a workshop that will consist of a rotation of several short presentations on starting and maintaining a vegetable garden. Call 770-836-8546 to reserve your spot. Admission is $5.
