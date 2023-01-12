Q. I have heard that ornamental grasses are very low-maintenance plants that give a big impact on the landscape. Can you provide some information?
A. Turf grasses and ornamental grasses are different and require different care. A rich green lawn is turf grass that must be mowed to a prescribed height; it is not allowed to go to seed. Most homeowners spend too much time watering, fertilizing, and weeding. Ornamental grasses, however, grow in clumps to their natural height, range from a few inches to eight or nine feet tall, and generally have lovely, plumed seed heads.
One interesting type seen in almost any suburban neighborhood is the large and showy Pampas grass, Cortaderia selloana. This specimen’s seed head plumes look like the tail feathers of an ostrich, and proper, thoughtful placement of this 7-foot behemoth in your landscape is advised. Though you’ll often see Pampas grass as a solitary guardsman by the edge of the yard, it really shines best as a background plant behind shorter grasses and perennials. It is great when used to back up to the uninteresting side of the garage, or as a hedge dividing properties, using three or more in an irregular line. Pampas grass has the benefit of being one of the most drought tolerant of the large grasses, thus low maintenance for those who like to grow-and-go. One issue with Pampas grass, however, is that it is fast spreading; one plant can produce 400,000 seeds; it can crowd out native plants and endanger grazing land. Therefore, it should be planted responsibly.
A less grandiose stand-in for Cortaderia selloana is Saccharum ravennae, known as Plume grass or Hardy Pampas grass. Though Plume grass can be even taller than Pampas grass, its seed heads are lighter, more diaphanous, and less like a fluffy feather duster. The long strap-like leaves on both grasses fill out to a clump about 5 or 6 feet tall and wide.
For a specimen grass that is not so boisterous and grand, search nurseries for Prairie Sky Blue Switch Grass, Panicum virgatum 'Prairie Sky'. Topping out at about 5 feet tall, these blue-leaved beauty sports sky-blue hazy plumes that add a bit of cool tone to your landscape. Prairie Sky Blue Switch Grass can be used as a specimen plant but is equally as valuable in a row or clump of several plants to screen an unwanted view or add a bit of privacy. This grass is also good as a background or mid-bed plant, behind shorter grasses and perennials. 'Prairie Blues' is an exceptional variety often selected for its vibrant color and compact growth. Fine leaf blades have a more intense blue color than most, and late summer brings slender deep-purple plumes atop the foliage for an added layer of color. In fall, silver-white seed heads shine against the foliage that transitions to a warm bronze-orange color. If it is left standing over winter the colors and textures can be enjoyed for months. It is one of the best plants for all season’s interest.
Near the front of the bed, you may want to place a few clumps of the unusual and stunning Upland Sea Oats, Chasmanthium latifolium. These are similar to the sea oats that you see on the coastal dunes but are native to Georgia and suited to the inland climates. The plant grows to about 30 to 36 inches high, with flat dangling wheat-colored seed heads that flutter in the breeze.
A new favorite of landscapers in Georgia is a long-underused native grass, Pink Muhly Grass, Muhlenbergia capillaris. Near the coast, this lovely lady is referred to as Sweet Grass and has been used in the low country for basket making for many years. The narrow leaves of the Pink Muhly Grass are not much to scream about, but when the seed heads burst out in the fall, stand back. The pink cloud that a clump of these ladies make is a breathtaking sight that lasts for weeks and weeks. Plant Pink Muhly Grass in large clumps, wide double rows, or any sort of shape with multiple plants. The fluffy, airy seed heads top out at just about hip height and are best at the front of the bed, where one can feel and see the soft, cloudy puffs of pink.
As dependable and easy-to-find species, these will get you started with three sizes of various colors and growth habits of ornamental grasses in Georgia. These are just a small sample of the many UGA recommended ornamental types of grasses. Stop by the Carroll County UGA Extension office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton to view publications like Landscape Plants for Georgia. You can also call 770-836-8546 or go to UGA’s website: http://www.caes.uga.edu/publications/pubDetail.cfm?pk_ID=5966#Ornamental%20Grasses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.