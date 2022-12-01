Q: I planted my first vegetable garden in the spring of 2020 and have continually added new types of vegetables each growing season since. I am considering adding onions to my spring 2023 garden. Is it too late to plant onions? Also, can you provide me with information on how to plant onions? P. Phillips
A: Welcome to gardening! According to the “Vegetable Gardening Chart” from the University of Georgia’s Vegetable Gardening in Georgia (Circular 963), two types of onions can be planted beginning in September and continuing through March. This is a handy chart to keep in your gardening notes. It gives planting dates for many vegetables. The link to the chart is: https://extension.uga.edu/content/dam/extension-county-offices/forsyth-county/anr/vegetable_chart.pdf
Bed Preparation
Begin preparing an onion bed in August if planting in the fall or the next spring. This will give you time to amend the soil. The soil pH should be between 6.0 and 6.5. Check your soil pH by taking a soil sample to the local county Extension office. A soil test will tell you which amendments, if any, are needed before you plant. Onions prefer fertile, well-dug soil with good drainage. Raised beds twelve inches deep with amended soil at the proper pH are ideal for growing onions.
Types of Onions to Plant
There are several varieties of onions, but some are more suited to growing in our area than others. There are three types of onions: long-day, intermediate-day, and short-day onions. In Georgia, short-day onions are the type most suitable for our growing climate. They are planted in the fall and harvested the following spring. Intermediate-day onions are planted in the fall and harvested in June. When long-day onions are planted in our area, they are planted in the spring and harvested in the fall and winter as green (or spring) onions. They will grow green tops but no bulb.
Plants, Seeds, or Sets?
Onion plants can be bought at most garden centers from September through November. I buy my plants online from Dixondale Farms. They have a comprehensive online onion growing guide and library on their website. Visit them at: https://dixondalefarms.com/onion-growing-guides/ for more information on planting. Local garden centers and plant nurseries also sell plants at the proper time for transplanting in the garden.
Onion seeds can be started in seed trays in late winter or early spring and again in the fall. Use a seed starting mix when planting the seeds. When the seedlings are ready to be transplanted into the garden, plant them five inches apart and mulch them the same as you would with bought plants. Onion sets are small onion bulbs that have been grown from seed and harvested early before maturing. They are stored in a dormant state and planted the following spring.
Frequent watering and a fertilizer schedule are essential for growing onions. Onions are heavy feeders and should not be allowed to dry out. Keeping onions weed free is best. Layer newspaper and pinestraw around the sides of your plants and watch for insects and diseases.
For more information on planting and growing onions, or help with any horticultural questions, please contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
