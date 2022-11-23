Green salads and fresh garden vegetables are two of my favorite foods. My favorite fresh greens are arugula, leaf lettuce, and cilantro. Salads seem to taste better when you know that you grew the fresh greens yourself. Lettuce is one of the most expensive vegetables by weight, so why not grow your own and save money? I’ve been asked how I grow salad greens and cilantro. Here’s some lessons learned.
One of the hardest things to learn about growing salad greens is when to plant them, and when to harvest them. When I started growing lettuce for meals, I learned the plants didn’t like to grow in the warm summer. When you plant lettuce in a sunny place in the summer you will see the plants grow straight up, form small buds on top, and the plant will ultimately wilt and die. My big success came when I started growing leaf lettuce in the spring or fall in a large tub with holes in the bottom, located in a nearby protected location. Protecting the plant from the sun, is important.
When I started growing cilantro, I assumed that the plants grew in the summer. My thoughts were that since it is used often in Latin American foods, cilantro should grow in summer. Wrong. They behave more like my lettuce plants. However, there is a difference between growing cilantro and lettuce. Once you get the cilantro started, you may never have to buy cilantro seeds again. Wow, what a surprise that was for me. The seeds on the bush, are coriander, a spice used in cooking. If you don’t harvest the coriander seed, you can pull it off when dry and put it straight on top of the soil below. I use the tips of my fingers to lightly scratch the seeds into the dry soil. I planted the coriander seeds in the soil of the barrel tub in September this year, and you can see the photo showing beautiful growth. No extra purchase of seeds!
Harvesting leaf lettuce, arugula, and cilantro, is similar. Only pinch off what you need, and the plant will continue to grow. Gather the larger leaves and short stems growing off the lettuce plant. Do not top off the plant when you harvest leaf lettuce or arugula. For cilantro, pinch off the leaf bearing stems halfway from the base of the plant. Gather a few at a time. If you have an abundance of cilantro leaves, you can freeze them in freezer bags and use in future salsa. I also freeze jalapeno peppers and add those to the salsa as well. Serve your homegrown salad greens and salsa along with your meals and you will be proud you did.
For more information about planting or gardening, contact the Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Extension Carroll County office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or by calling 770-836-8546 or email ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.