Q: I’ve purchased some perennials and shrubs in pots. What do I do next to plant them correctly in the ground? Will plants grow in clay soil?
A: Fall is a great time to plant trees, shrubs, and perennials in your home landscape in the South. As our winters are relatively mild, the roots have a chance to settle in and grow before the heat of summer stresses them.
A few preliminary steps will guarantee that your plants have the best fighting chance for not only survival, but for health and vigor. Before you even purchase your plants, have your soil tested for nutrients and proper pH, which concerns the alkalinity and acidity of the soil itself. After you’ve had your soil tested by taking a sample to the Carroll County UGA Extension office for analysis, you’ll know a bit more about what kind of plants to purchase. Some plants prefer a more acid soil, and some a more alkaline environment. Our soil in Carroll County is mostly acid, at about 4.5 to 6, but most plants grow more vigorously at a more neutral pH, about 6 to 6.5. Adding lime to bring up the pH level is almost a given here.
Next on the soil preparation schedule is the “perk test” or percolation test, particularly needed for clay soil. A lot of gardeners skip this step, and find that their plants have withered away from waterlogged root systems. It’s simple, but is a two-day process. Dig a hole about ten inches deep in the planting area. Fill the hole with water, and leave it till the next day. Fill the hole again with water, and take a look at it after eight to ten hours. If the water has all drained away, your soil has sufficient drainage for most perennials to grow happily. If water just sits in the hole, you’ll need to either build raised beds or install underground drainage lines such as French drains to allow extra water to flow away. Raised beds can be as simple as soil mounded into a hill or berm on top of the existing soil, or as elaborate as wood or brick raised beds.
Though clay soil is difficult to dig, and feels like a concrete block when it’s dry, the clay actually is full of nutrients and is very fertile. Just drive down any road in Georgia and look out the window! Lush green every way you turn, all growing happily in clay. The trick is to be sure that the roots of the plant can get oxygen. You can accomplish this by loosening up the soil around the root ball, adding mulch on top that will decompose, adding humus to the clay, and paying attention to the drainage issues in your yard.
Planting your shrubs or perennials is a pretty simple process. The adage used to be “dig a five-dollar hole for a fifty-cent plant”. With inflation, of course, you’ll rarely find a 50-cent plant, so let’s go with the rule “dig a fifty-dollar hole for a five-dollar plant”. What this means is that you want a big hole for a little plant. Make your hole about two or three times wider than the pot the plant is in. A plant in a ten-inch-wide pot gets a 20 to 30-inch-wide hole, so the roots have plenty of room to spread out in the newly dug soil. Roots grow sideways more than they grow down, and that’s what all this preparation is for – healthy root growth. Here’s the big thing to remember – when planting in clay, don’t make the hole any deeper than the depth of the soil in the pot. You don’t want your new plant to sit down in a moat of water every time it rains. You’ll have a wide, shallow hole if you do it right.
Carefully tip your plant out of the pot, supporting the base of the stem at soil level. If the roots are wound round the ball of soil, tease them apart to loosen them up and let them spread out. Root washing is a favored method these days and is recommended when the plant is dormant. Fill a wheelbarrow or large bucket with water and set your root ball down into the water until it’s covered. Tease the soil out of the root ball so you can check for girdling and winding roots. Trim off any woody encircling roots, always keeping the mass of roots moist.
Check the depth of the hole by placing the plant in, making sure that the crown of the roots is at or slightly above ground level, and then turn the plant around until the best side is facing out (or the direction you’ll be admiring your new plant from). Adjust the depth, if needed, by adding or removing soil at the bottom, and tamp it down well to keep the plant supported. Turn the original soil back into the hole, breaking up clods as you work, and firming the soil around the root ball to support it, but not so firm that water can’t seep in. Once the soil is tucked around the plant, water the plant well, and let it sit for a day to see if you need to fill in any sink holes that have developed. When you’ve got the surface leveled out, add a few inches of mulch and water regularly for the first couple of weeks.
With the right soil preparation, and the correct watering and pruning, your annuals, perennials and shrubs will give you plenty of pleasure and pride in a job well done. For your fall garden, plan to attend the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on October 9 at the Carroll County Ag Center. The sale will include perennials, fall annuals, trees, and shrubs. Native species will be featured, as well as various kinds of plants grown in the Carroll County Master Gardener’s own home gardens. Bring the family, as the Fall Festival will have a craft show and sale, food trucks, educational talks, and activities for children, as well.
For further information about growing plants and trees in West Georgia, contact a Master Gardener at UGA Extension Carroll County office at the Ag Center located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton by phone 770-836-8546 or ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.