Here today, gone tomorrow. That’s an old saying that describes our native spring ephemeral wildflowers. Anything that is ephemeral is short-lived or transitory.
In this case, we’ll take a look at one of our most beautiful ephemeral native wildflowers- the Bloodroot. After a cold wet winter, gardeners are ready to get out into the gardens and see signs of emerging growth. I know when I walk outside in late winter/early spring I will find several early spring wildflowers that begin to emerge before the temperatures start to rise and the tree leaves start to unfurl. These spring ephemerals are perfectly in tune with nature. They sprout when the trees are still bare so they can take advantage of the sunlight filtering through the limbs of deciduous trees. They will sprout unfurl leaves and blossoms and fully bloom within a few days.
My favorite winter ephemeral is the Sanguinaria canadensis, commonly called Bloodroot. This beautiful plant has emerged as early as mid-February in my yard. Each bullet will produce only one bloom and one leaf. As the plants begin to emerge, the unopened, bluish green leaf will be wrapped around the flower bud like a blanket to protect the bloom from extreme changes in the temperatures. Once the leaf unfolds, a creamy white bloom with pinkish buds will peek out. As the bud unfolds, you’ll behold a creamy white blossom with an intricate display of stamen covered with yellow pollen. Bloodroot does not produce any nectar, but the white petals surrounding the copious pollen attracts several native pollen seeking insects that can withstand the cooler temperatures. If by chance an insect does not do the pollination, the flower will self-pollinate by curling its petals towards the center forcing the pollen-laden stamen to touch the stigma depositing the pollen. These blooms will last only a week after pollination, with the petals falling off one by one. Left behind is a swollen, lance-shaped seed pod. Long after the flower is gone the leaves persist throughout the summer. Almost as pretty as the bloom, the leaves are bluish green with an intricate pattern of lobes. It has completed its task of protecting the flower, but will continue to collect sunlight, producing food to be stored in the root for next year’s flower production.
The roots of the Bloodroot produce a milky latex substance and red sap, giving it the common name of Bloodroot. These roots have known medicinal value and the sap was once used extensively as a dye. Rhizomatous roots will growth laterally, with each year’s growth producing a bloom the next year. The rhizomes can be dug, cut and separated to be spread to new growing sites.
The seeds of the Bloodroot will ripen in late spring or early summer and the pod will split open easily when the seeds are ripe and turn to a mahogany red. Nature has provided a unique way of assuring the survival of as many seedlings as possible, by an attachment called an elaisome which is made up of sugars and fats. Ants scurry to collect the seeds, as the fats and sugars provide a valuable food source for the newly hatched ants. Once the small ants eat the elaisome, the parent ant will remove it from the nest and toss it outside-its own version of spring cleaning. The seed will sprout and produce the beginnings of a new colony of Bloodroot.
My first bloodroot has now been spread to nineteen different places around my hardwood areas. I have never planted a seed myself, as the ants do it for me. If you do decide you’d like to try your hand at growing the plants from seeds keep in mind that the seeds do not germinate well if allowed to dry out, so must be planted at time of harvest or moist-packed and refrigerated until ready to sow.
Bloodroot is not commonly found or is considered threatened in many places. Fortunately, I happened upon a healthy specimen on a rescue with the West Georgia Chapter of the Native Plant Society and was able to move it successfully to my yard. Years later it is still a joy every spring when I see those first creamy white blooms.
If you would like to learn more about native wildflowers, visit one of the following websites: caes.uga.edu/publications (Here you will find four publications for trees and shrubs, wildflowers, ferns and grasses and sedges. On the search line, type in native plants of Georgia.) https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu (Many of our GA native plants are also native to North Carolina. This site has excellent descriptions of the plants along with good info about wildlife use of the plants.) wgawildflowers.org The West Georgia Chapter of the Native Plant Society https://www.wildflower.org/ Lady Bird Johnson wildflower center GNPS Facebook page.
If you would like to become involved in plant propagation, rescues and learning opportunities, join the Georgia Native Plant Society at GNPS.org. Our local chapter is the West Georgia Chapter and meets in Carrollton at the Ag Center on the third Tuesday of each even number months. Our next meeting will be on February 15 at the Ag Center in Carrollton at 6:30 pm. Featured speaker will be Jim Bearden, “The Bluebird Guy,” founder and keeper of the Bluebird Trail at Green Meadows Preserve on Dallas Highway in Marietta.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact or visit a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Call 770-836-8546 or via mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
