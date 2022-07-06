Arlene Ruth Weinheimer Herbert, 94, entered her eternal home on Friday, June 24, 2022. Arlene was born in Pendleton, NY to George and Esther Weinheimer. She lived in Carrollton, Ga. for over 50 years and worked for Bremen Bowdon Investment Company until her retirement. Arlene moved to Pompano Beach, Fla. with her daughter Marie in early 2021. In her final year of life, she was surrounded by family, close friends, and her beloved great-granddog Celine.
Arlene was a kind, loving, caring woman. She was a faithful Christian and a long-time member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atlanta, Ga.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Edith Hall, and her brother, George Weinheimer. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Witt of North Tonawanda, NY and her children, Paul Herbert of Panama City Beach, Fla., Marie Petway of Pompano Beach, Fla., and David Herbert of Newnan, Ga. She is also survived by grandchildren Teresa Costley, Phillip Herbert, Davis Petway, Ben Petway and Teddy Herbert, as well as great-grandchildren Daniel Foust, Haley Foust, Barrett Herbert and Evan Herbert.
In keeping with her selfless nature, Arlene's body was donated to the University of Miami Medical School as she wished. She will eventually be cremated and inurned at the columbarium at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.
Arlene was cared for by Trustbridge Hospice in her final weeks. She received comfort care from gentle, compassionate nurses.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation. Arlene's grandson Davis works for Trustbridge and is accepting these donations in Arlene's memory during the foundation's annual Hospice Bill Fishing Tournament. Go to https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Hospice/DavisPetway or text Hospice6 to 71777. Arrangements entrusted to Barbara Falowski Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Condolences may be expressed at barbarafalowski.com.
