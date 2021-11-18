Bowdon, Carrollton, Haralson County, Heard County and Villa Rica all share something in common.
They all will try to advance to the Elite 8 of the GHSA football playoffs this week.
Bowdon, Carrollton and Haralson County will all try and advance to the third-round with games at home, while Heard and Carrollton will hit the road for their games.
Turner County Titans (5-6) at Bowdon Red Devils (10-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Turner beat Dublin 38-36. Bowdon beat Commerce 35-0.
Series Record: First meeting.
What to Know: The Turner County Titans snuck into the second round of the Class A playoffs with a two-point win, while Bowdon had an easy time against Commerce, pitching a shutout. It was the Red Devils second shutout in a row as they also kept Armchuee off the scoreboard in the final game of the regular season. Bowdon has outscored its opponents 366-117. Despite making it to the second-round of the playoffs, Turner County has been outscored 361-300.
Where to Find Game: 98.9 FM
Carrollton Trojans (10-1) at Alcovy Tigers (5-4)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Carrollton beat Creekview 47-28. Alcovy beat Evans 28-25.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: The Trojans travel to Covington for their second-round game and will play a team that played just eight regular-season games and finished just one game over .500. Still the Tigers went 5-0 in their region to win the league title. Carrollton has been on a roll lately, winning six in a row since an early slip up against Rome for their only loss of the season. Carrollton has outscored their first 11 opponents 468-197. The Trojans high-octane offense is averaging 42.5 points per game.
Where to Find Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
Northeast Raiders (8-3) at Haralson County Rebels (10-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Northeast Macon beat Cook 42-22. Haralson County beat Chattooga 34-7.
Series Record: First Meeting:
What to Know: Northeast comes into the second-round of the playoffs winning three of the last four games extending back to the regular season. The Raiders have outscored opponents 314-186. In five of its eight victories, the Titans held opponents to under single digits. Haralson County has won nine games in a row. The Rebels have outscored their opponents 378-124. Three of the Rebels’ wins came in shutouts, Model (43-0), Banks (56-0) and Heard (21-0).
Where to Find Game: 93.7 FM
Heard Braves (6-5) at Thomasville Buldogs (10-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Heard County beat Dade 32-27. Thomasville beat Washington County 42-7.
Series Record: Heard leads 1-0.
What to Know: Heard Couty got off to a fast start under first-year head coach Shane Lasseter, winning their first three contests. The Braves have scored 218 points through their 11 games and are averaging 19.8 points per contest. They will take on Thomasvile squad that has outscored 328 points on the scoreboard and is averaging 29.8 points per game. The Bulldogs have won six in a row.
Harris County Tigers (7-4) at Villa Rica Wildcats (8-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Harris County beat Dutchtown 56-35. Villa Rica beat Jackson County 42-14.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: Both Harris County and Villa Rica flexed their offensive muscles in their first-round playoff games last week. Villa Rica started the season 0-2 under first -year head coach Tim Barron, but the Wildcats rebounded in a big way and are now on a eight-game winning streak. The Wildcats have outscored 309-160. The defense pitched shutouts against Northgate (27-0) and North Springs (49-0) in the regular season.
Where to find the Game: B-92.1 FM
