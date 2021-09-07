From staff reports
BARNESVILLE — C.J. Evans ran for 176 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries as Lamar County won its home opener in style 35-24 Friday evening against rival Jackson.
Devin Bateman added 80 yards and a touchdown rushing on 13 carries for the Trojans (3-0) which remain undefeated this season.
The Trojans continue their season Friday at home against St. Anne-Pacelli (2-0). Jackson (1-2), idle this week, opens Region 2-AAA play on Sept. 17 at Crisp County (0-2) in Cordele.
Here’s a quick glance around the rest of the area:
• GRIFFIN HIGH: Griffin’s game at home against Peach County was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns. Griffin, idle this week, is scheduled to close out the non-region portion of its schedule on Sept. 17 at Lovejoy.
• SPALDING HIGH: The Jags topped Ola High 27-17 in McDonough to win back-to-back games since the fourth and fifth games of the 2018 season.
Spalding improved to 2-1, while Ola fell to 1-2. Spalding is scheduled to host Pike County (0-1) this week at Memorial Stadium in Griffin.
• PIKE COUNTY: Pike County’s game at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon was cancelled. The Pirates (0-1) are scheduled to take on Spalding (2-1) Friday at Memorial Stadium in Griffin.
• SKIPSTONE ACADEMY: The Warriors’ game at Georgia Christian in Valdosta was canceled. Skipstone (0-1) is scheduled to host Rock Springs (1-0) Friday.
• ROCK SPRINGS: Idle last week after postponing a game two weeks, the Eagles (1-0) are scheduled to play Skipstone Academy on Friday at Big Bear Field in Griffin.
