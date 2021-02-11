The Carroll County Board of Appeals has upheld the county's decision to deny a rock quarry developer's application for a zoning compliance certificate. Green Rock, LLC, proposed building a 362-acre quarry near Whitesburg and had appealed that decision tonight at a special called meeting.
