Williams — Rakestraw
India and Connor Rakestraw were married July 25 at The Venue at Twin Oaks by the Rev. Gerald Varner.
The bride is the former India Williams of Bremen, an honor graduate of Bremen High School and who graduated from the University of Georgia in 2019 with a degree in Public Relations. She was given in marriage by her parents, Dr. Barry and Melanie Williams of Bremen.
The groom is Connor Rakestraw of Athens, Georgia. He graduated with honors from Bremen High School and is currently a Doctor of Pharmacy candidate at UGA and will complete his degree requirements in May 2021. His parents are Jeff and Tressa Rakestraw of Bremen.
Alix Williams, sister of the bride, served as Maid of Honor during the ceremony. Bridesmaids were Emily Cheshier of Bremen, Haley Hubbard of Cumming, Georgia, Jessie Gerke of Acworth. Georgia, and Kati Vines of Nashville.
Clayton Rakestraw, brother of the groom, served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Nick Forrester of Augusta, Connor Gibbs of Fort Collins, Colorado, Jordan Leahey of Douglasville, Andrew Mitchell of Covington, Georgia, and Luke Vines of Nashville.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Lynn Hodges, a long-time family friend from Bremen.
The reception took place at Twin Oaks, with music and entertainment provided by Motions Entertainment and Jason Sparks.
The couple will reside at 105 Oak Hill Drive, Athens.
