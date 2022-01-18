Kennae Hunter has officially joined the Times-Georgian team as a news reporter.
Kennae graduated from the University of West Georgia in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications, concentrating in convergence journalism.
Originally an Athens native, Hunter migrated to Carrollton to attend the University of West Georgia. During her time there, she grew a love for the Carrollton community. Her passion for local news led her to the Times-Georgian and its publications.
“I have been involved in the journalism world since 2014 and each year my drive to inform the public of the most relevant news and tell the stories of the citizens of the community grows,” Hunter said.
“I believe there are stories everywhere, and I can’t wait to be able to tell yours.”
Hunter will cover local government and crime as well as doing feature stories throughout the area.
"Kennae brings enthusiasm and drive to our newsroom," managing editor Bruce Guthrie said. "She has made an impression since walking through our doors and believe she will be a valuable asset to our organization as well as the community she will cover."
