CARROLL DAYBOOK
FEB. 11
CARROLL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
The Carroll County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the meeting room at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Rd.
FEB. 12
Board of Elections and Registration
A meeting of the Board of Elections and Registration will be held on Feb. 12 in the Elections & Registration office located in the Carroll County Administration Building, on the first floor, 423 College St. The Board of Elections and Registration may consider any business it deems necessary, and may move into executive session to discuss matters deemed exempt under the Open Meetings law. The meeting will start at 4:30 P.M. and end upon adjournment.
FEB. 13
CSO Masterworks Concert
On Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, the Carroll Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of masterworks, including Beethoven’s majestic Symphony No. 7, Peter Mennin’s Folk Overture and the winning compositions from the CSO Young Composer Competition. Conducted by Terry Lowry. Go to carrolltonarts.com to buy tickets.
FEB. 18
Due to continued concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, officers of the American Legion Carroll Post 143 Executive Committee voted to cancel the general membership meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18. For more information, contact Commander Ronnie Pate at commander@gapost143.org or call the Post at 770-830-5979 and leave a message.
FEB. 20
Live with Shana Tucker
On Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, with a deep respect for lyrical storytelling, cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker delivers her self-described genre. Shana’s melodies weave hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry. Go to carrolltonarts.com to buy tickets.
FEB. 25
Virtual Job Fair
On Thursday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.), the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is holding an interactive virtual job fair created to connect job seekers with hiring managers from throughout the west Georgia region. Businesses will have the opportunity to advertise their jobs and post videos/pictures. They will be able to talk with job candidates through live video chat while sitting from their office. The only requirement is internet connection. This is free for businesses and job seekers. For more information or to participate contact Suzy McCorkel at suzymc@ carroll-ga.org.
FEBRUARY
SCULPTURE INSTALLATION PROPOSALS FOR LIBRARY
Local artists are invited to submit a proposal for a temporary public sculpture installation on the grounds of the Neva Lomason Memorial Library. The sculpture is showcased for one year as part of Art Takeover, an annual event hosted by the Carrollton Center for the Arts in conjunction with Carrollton Main Street and the art faculty of the University of West Georgia.
The selected sculpture will be displayed on a concrete pad measuring 6 x 6 feet that was created during recent library renovations as part of an ongoing effort to enhance the community’s public spaces. The selected artist will be provided a stipend of $3,000 to cover the lease of the sculpture as well as all transportation, labor, equipment and any other needs required to install and de-install the artwork. There is no specific theme, but originality and visual impact will be considered.
Submitted artworks must be durable enough to withstand exterior weather conditions for the entire year in which it will be displayed and must not require surveillance or maintenance. The selected piece must not have sharp edges, loose or easily breakable pieces, easily scalable parts, or other components that could prove hazardous the public. Artists must be 21 years or older and must have previous experience with public art pieces. Only pre-existing pieces will be reviewed, and proposals must be submitted by Feb. 15. Carrollton City and Neva Lomason Memorial Library staff along with an advisory committee will assess and choose the artwork to be installed. For more information about the rules and specifications of the submission process, visit wgrls.org/sculpture or email mkuykendall@carrollton-ga.gov.
Cookbooks on sale at Harvey’s House of Books
Harvey’s House of Books, operated by the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library, is having a half-price sale on cookbooks during February. The books are $1 for most hardbacks or 50¢ for most paperbacks. All sales benefit the library. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 470-345-9397. For updates on sales and new arrivals find Harvey’s on Facebook.
MARCH
UGA EXTENSION TO OFFER VIRTUAL JOURNEYMAN FARMER PROGRAM
The UGA Extension Carroll County office along with the UGA Extension Paulding and Haralson County offices will be offering its annual Journeyman Farmers program beginning March 1. This year’s program will focus on raising small ruminants — goats and sheep. The weekly classes will be held on Wednesday evenings over Zoom. The program consists of two parts; part 1, Small Farm Business Planning presented by the UGA Small Business Development Office and part 2, Small Ruminant Production. The cost for part 1 is $20 and the cost for part 2 is $30. The registration deadline is Feb. 22. Participants must complete part 1 before beginning part 2. To register visit: journeymanfarmer2021.eventbrite.com or for more information contact the UGA Extension office at 770-836-8546.
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will hold their first cruise in of the year Saturday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica.
There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities.
ONGOING
FARMERS MARKET
The Cotton Mill Farmers Market is now open every Saturday this winter from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. at 609 Dixie St., Carrollton. Grass-fed beef and pasture raised pork and chicken are available. Sweet potatoes, shiitake mushrooms, collards, cabbage, kale, lettuce, salad mix, other winter greens and other local handmade crafts available. Speciality item bakery goods are also at the market weekly in addition to local made jam and jellies. Visit www.cottonmillfarmers market.org for more information.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.