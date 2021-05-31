The City of Carrollton has announced The Amp’s much-anticipated 2021 calendar with a schedule of concerts and movies sure to draw thousands of people to the city’s downtown amphitheater this summer and fall.
2021 SUMMER CONCERTS - MOVIE SERIES AT THE CARROLLTON AMP
June 26
The Purple Experience - Prince Tribute Act
July 17
North Mississippi Allstars Blues Stomp
August 21
Dan Tyminski (Alison Kraus's lead guitarist and his band)
September 24
Yacht Rock- Music of the 70s and 80s
The Amp Concert Series is sponsored by Scott Evans Automotive.
In addition to the city-sponsored concert series, there will be other Amp events this season, including:
September 18
Departure - Journey Tribute Band; sponsored by Irish Bred Pub
2021 SUMMER MOVIE SERIES
The Amp's 2021 Summer Movie Series, sponsored by Tammie Pero Allstate Agency, Almon Funeral Home and Wren’s Body Shop, will inaugurate the facility’s new state-of-the-art digital screen with six family favorites this summer, including:
June 4 — Trolls World Tour
June 11 — Moana
June 18 — Guardians of the Galaxy
July 9 — Monsters University
July 23 — Aladdin (2019)
August 6 — The Croods: A New Age
The Tammie Pero Allstate Agency, Almon Funeral Home and Wren’s Body Shop are this year’s movie series sponsors.
Movies start at 7 p.m. and concerts start at 8 p.m.
PLEASE NOTE: All events at The Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during the shows at The Amp. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
For questions concerning The Amp, please call 770-832-6901.
