Dr. Naïke Déborah Bochatay of Redwood City, California (formerly of Vufflens-le-Château, Switzerland) and Dr. Cole Stewart Simpson of Redwood City, California (formerly of Bowdon, Georgia), were married on October 24th, two o’clock in the afternoon at the home of the bridegroom’s parents. Judge John Simpson, the father of the bridegroom, officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. François Bochatay of Vufflens-le-Château, Switzerland. The bride completed her Ph.D. Degree in Sociology at University of Geneva, Switzerland and is employed by The School of Medicine at University of California, San Francisco, as a postdoctoral scholar in pediatrics. The bride also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from University of Geneva, and a Master’s Degree in Medical Anthropology from University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
The bridegroom is the son of Judge and Mrs. John Simpson of Bowdon, Georgia. Dr. Simpson recently completed his Ph.D. Degree in Mechanical Engineering at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. The bridegroom also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Music from Emory University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, and a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.
The couple will reside in California.
