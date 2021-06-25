Jackson Thomas Bierley
Amanda Bierley
and Christopher Bierley announce the birth of a son, Jackson Thomas Bierley, on April 24, 2021. Grandparents are Angela Strickland, Stephen Strickland, Theresa Bierley and Mark Bierley.
Harpur Kezia Watterson
Katie Hutson of Temple announces
the birth of a daughter, Harpur Kezia Watterson, on April
7, 2021. Grandparent
is Terri Watterson.
Honey Rose
Elle Ferrell of Powder Springs announces the birth of a daughter, Honey Rose, on April 24,
2021. Grandparents
are Betty and Jerry Ferrell.
Rhyanna Moon Laudermilk
Elizabeth Maranda Loudermilk of Buchanan announces the birth of a daughter, Rhyanna Moon Laudermilk, on April 14, 2021.
Khloe A’mour Thomas
Jayda Mims and Christian Thomas of Villa Rica announce
the birth of a
daughter, Khloe A’mour Thomas, on April 5, 2021. Grandparents are Ashley and Kevin Jefferson, and
Michelle E. Lorenzo Mims.
Chanel Isabella Strickland
Horiana Cruz and Shaquille Strickland announce the birth of a daughter, Chanel Isabella Strickland, on April 5, 2021.
Harrison ‘Wells’ Upton
Lindy Upton and Judson Upton of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Harrison “Wells” Upton, on April 20,2021. Grandparents are John and Tammy Paulk, Kent Lovvorn, Mark Upton and Lauren Upton.
Eesabella Rebecca Phyllis Prophett
Lisa Prophett and Michael Jerome Prophett of Carrollton announce the birth
of a daughter, Eesabella Rebecca Phyllis Prophett, on April 25, 2021.
Rhett Weiland King
Emily King and Brandon King of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Rhett Weiland King,
on April 24, 2021.
Sadie Mae Marek
Emily Marek and Joshua Marek of Rockmart announce the birth of a daughter, Sadie Mae Marek, on April 23, 2021. Grandparents are Brandon and Angie Ellis; Lynsey Wegner and Joseph Marek.
Emily Joyce Cole
Chriszina Phillips and Ricky E. Cole of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Emily Joyce Cole, on April 23, 2021. Grandparents are Tina Spires and Randy Spires.
Paityn Micah Charlene Huddleston
Brandi Lynn Murphy and Michael Huddleston of Bremen announce the birth
of a daughter, Paityn Micah Charlene Huddleston, on April 23, 2021. Grandparents are Carla Samples, Dwain Samples, Charlie Huddleston, Robin Burbe and Robert Murphy.
Creed Denver Clark
Anna Clark and Russell Clark of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Creed Denver Clark, on
April 27, 2021. Grandparents are
Lisa Nalle, Joy Clark and Alan Clark.
Jayce Christopher Forehand
Cassie Crook Reid and Christopher Forehand announce
the birth of a son, Jayce Christopher Forehand on April
30, 2021. Grandparents are Debbie Crook
and Sandra Forehand.
Harrison Case Gainey
Autumn Gainey and Jorden Gainey announce the birth
of a son, Harrison
Case Gainey on
April 22, 2021. Grandparents are
Ray and Denise
Gasdin and Robin
and Jody Gainey.
Ezekiel Alexander Morrell
Kristen Ciera
Bailey and Corey Morrell announce
the birth of a son, Ezekiel Alexander Morrell on April 21, 2021. Grandparents
are Preston Bailey
and Joyce Cammon.
Lucille Houston Brooks
Grace Brooks
and Evan Brooks
of Carrollton announce the birth of a
daughter, Lucille Houston Brooks, on May 24, 2021. Grandparents are
Tom and Kelly
Glanton, Tim and Jeanine Brooks.
Madison Hope Carlisle
Ashley Nicole Carlisle of Carrollton announces the birth
of a daughter, Madison Hope Carlisle, on
May 20, 2021. Grandparents Johnny and Lisa Carlisle.
Gracelyn Stella McGraw
Bryana Lee McGraw of Haralson County announces the birth
of a daughter, Gracelyn Stella McGraw on
May 20, 2021. Grandparents are Barbara Bailey and Brian McGraw.
Caleb Daniel Folds
Megan Folds and Jacob Folds of Franklin announce the birth
of a son, Caleb Daniel Folds, on May 20,
2021.
Collins Kate Bailey
Rebekah Bailey and Mitchell Bailey of Bowdon announce the birth of a daughter, Collins Kate Bailey, on May 19, 2021. Grandparents Regina Ayers, Danny and Denise Bailey, Kayron and Steve Chambers.
