Jackson Thomas Bierley

Amanda Bierley

and Christopher Bierley announce the birth of a son, Jackson Thomas Bierley, on April 24, 2021. Grandparents are Angela Strickland, Stephen Strickland, Theresa Bierley and Mark Bierley.

Harpur Kezia Watterson

Katie Hutson of Temple announces

the birth of a daughter, Harpur Kezia Watterson, on April

7, 2021. Grandparent

is Terri Watterson.

Honey Rose

Elle Ferrell of Powder Springs announces the birth of a daughter, Honey Rose, on April 24,

2021. Grandparents

are Betty and Jerry Ferrell.

Rhyanna Moon Laudermilk

Elizabeth Maranda Loudermilk of Buchanan announces the birth of a daughter, Rhyanna Moon Laudermilk, on April 14, 2021.

Khloe A’mour Thomas

Jayda Mims and Christian Thomas of Villa Rica announce

the birth of a

daughter, Khloe A’mour Thomas, on April 5, 2021. Grandparents are Ashley and Kevin Jefferson, and

Michelle E. Lorenzo Mims.

Chanel Isabella Strickland

Horiana Cruz and Shaquille Strickland announce the birth of a daughter, Chanel Isabella Strickland, on April 5, 2021.

Harrison ‘Wells’ Upton

Lindy Upton and Judson Upton of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Harrison “Wells” Upton, on April 20,2021. Grandparents are John and Tammy Paulk, Kent Lovvorn, Mark Upton and Lauren Upton.

Eesabella Rebecca Phyllis Prophett

Lisa Prophett and Michael Jerome Prophett of Carrollton announce the birth

of a daughter, Eesabella Rebecca Phyllis Prophett, on April 25, 2021.

Rhett Weiland King

Emily King and Brandon King of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Rhett Weiland King,

on April 24, 2021.

Sadie Mae Marek

Emily Marek and Joshua Marek of Rockmart announce the birth of a daughter, Sadie Mae Marek, on April 23, 2021. Grandparents are Brandon and Angie Ellis; Lynsey Wegner and Joseph Marek.

Emily Joyce Cole

Chriszina Phillips and Ricky E. Cole of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Emily Joyce Cole, on April 23, 2021. Grandparents are Tina Spires and Randy Spires.

Paityn Micah Charlene Huddleston

Brandi Lynn Murphy and Michael Huddleston of Bremen announce the birth

of a daughter, Paityn Micah Charlene Huddleston, on April 23, 2021. Grandparents are Carla Samples, Dwain Samples, Charlie Huddleston, Robin Burbe and Robert Murphy.

Creed Denver Clark

Anna Clark and Russell Clark of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Creed Denver Clark, on

April 27, 2021. Grandparents are

Lisa Nalle, Joy Clark and Alan Clark.

Jayce Christopher Forehand

Cassie Crook Reid and Christopher Forehand announce

the birth of a son, Jayce Christopher Forehand on April

30, 2021. Grandparents are Debbie Crook

and Sandra Forehand.

Harrison Case Gainey

Autumn Gainey and Jorden Gainey announce the birth

of a son, Harrison

Case Gainey on

April 22, 2021. Grandparents are

Ray and Denise

Gasdin and Robin

and Jody Gainey.

Ezekiel Alexander Morrell

Kristen Ciera

Bailey and Corey Morrell announce

the birth of a son, Ezekiel Alexander Morrell on April 21, 2021. Grandparents

are Preston Bailey

and Joyce Cammon.

Lucille Houston Brooks

Grace Brooks

and Evan Brooks

of Carrollton announce the birth of a

daughter, Lucille Houston Brooks, on May 24, 2021. Grandparents are

Tom and Kelly

Glanton, Tim and Jeanine Brooks.

Madison Hope Carlisle

Ashley Nicole Carlisle of Carrollton announces the birth

of a daughter, Madison Hope Carlisle, on

May 20, 2021. Grandparents Johnny and Lisa Carlisle.

Gracelyn Stella McGraw

Bryana Lee McGraw of Haralson County announces the birth

of a daughter, Gracelyn Stella McGraw on

May 20, 2021. Grandparents are Barbara Bailey and Brian McGraw.

Caleb Daniel Folds

Megan Folds and Jacob Folds of Franklin announce the birth

of a son, Caleb Daniel Folds, on May 20,

2021.

Collins Kate Bailey

Rebekah Bailey and Mitchell Bailey of Bowdon announce the birth of a daughter, Collins Kate Bailey, on May 19, 2021. Grandparents Regina Ayers, Danny and Denise Bailey, Kayron and Steve Chambers.