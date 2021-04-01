Birth Announcements
Holden Knight
Alexis Daniel and Matthew Knight of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Holden Knight, on Feb. 1, 2021.
Tucker Jerrell Wade
Christin Hardin and Triston Wade of Bowdon announce the birth of a son, Tucker Jerrell Wade, on Feb. 10, 2021. Grandparents are James and Jennifer Hardin and Brian and Tracy Wade.
Kason Abner Austin
Kasey Carr Austin and Andrew Lawrence Austin of Bowdon announce the birth of a son, Kason Abner Austin, on Feb. 24, 2021. Grandparents are Roger and Christine Austin and Barry and Kathy Carr.
Artemis Quinn Roberts
Hannah Chastain and Jamie Roberts of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Artemis Quinn Roberts, on Feb. 25 2021. Grandparents are Margaret Chastain, Tracey and Ron Mathis and Clay and Tammy Roberts.
Tucker James Murdock
Katelynn Murdock and Zack Murdock of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Tucker James Murdock, on Feb. 26, 2021.
Wynter Kelli-Lynn Stephens
Kelsey Beard and Chante Stephens of Bowdon announce the birth of a daughter, Wynter Kelli-Lynn Stephens, on Feb. 27, 2021. Grandparents are Dorothy Walters, George Walters Christian Beard, Trinka Crutchfield and Terry Stephens.
Stella-Jane Lynette Kecy
Kaitlyn Janney and Michael Kecy of Bowdon announce the birth of a daughter, Stella-Jane Lynette Kecy, on March 1, 2021. Grandparents are Nathan Kecy, Tracy Danks and Otis Janney.
Caiden Lee Wingo
Brittany Mills and Terry Roger Wingo Jr. of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Caiden Lee Wingo, on March 1, 2021. Grandparents are Deborah Gay, Jeff Gray, Terry Wingo Sr., Billy Mills and Beverly Faulkner.
Rex Salem Esparza
Jessica Esparza and Homero Esparza of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Rex Salem Esparza, on March 1, 2021. Grandparents are Rogelio and Delia Esparza.
Hudson Letourneau
Amanda Letourneau and Kyle Letourneau of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Hudson Letourneau, on March 2, 2021.
Azar Emmanuel Smith
Ashley Nicole Johnson and Benjamin David Smith of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Azar Emmanuel Smith, on March 3, 2021. Grandparents are Dawn and Eddie Johnson and Tanisna Thomasson.
Samier Letrell McFarling
Kaitlin McClure and Devondre McFarling of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Samier Letrell McFarling, on March 5, 2021. Grandparents are Lakisha Shooks and Brad Shooks.
Camryn Elizabeth Georgianna-Jane Dowda
Joseph and Bobbie Dowda announce the birth of a daughter, Camryn Elizabeth Georgianna- Jane Dowda, on March 7, 2021. Grandparents are Mark Clifton, Cynthia Nelson, Terrie Brown, Roy Brown, Stacey Kesling and Raymond Kesling. Great-grandparents are Tonie Richey, Sandra Gilley and Grover Bishop.
Journey Mooney
Hailey Abercrombie and Dillan Mooney of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Journey Mooney, on March 8, 2021. Grandparent is Christine Abercrombie.
Ezekiel DeJesus Cervantes
Zophia Wilson and Jose Cervantes of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Ezekiel DeJesus Cervantes, on March 9, 2021. Grandparents are Lisa Ward and Anthony Wilson.
Jaxson Harley Ray Carter
Melanie Dawn Carter and Tommy James Carter of Buchanan announce the birth of a son, Jaxson Harley Ray Carter, on March 10, 2021. Grandparents are Jerry Farr, Tony Johnson and Martha Long.
Calijo Inez Driver
Cassandra Driver and Calvin Driver of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Calijo Inez Driver, on March 10, 2021.
Everett McKade Jackson
Miranda Jackson of Tallapoosa announces the birth of a son, Everett McKade Jackson, on March 10, 2021. Grandparents are Sheila and Jr. McElroy.
Anthony August Snyder
Alexis L. Snyder and Dominic J. Snyder of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Anthony August Snyder, on March 11, 2021. Grandparents are Derek and Andrea Stoddard and John and Darlene Snyder.
