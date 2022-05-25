Nolan Easton Thomas
Paige Thomas announces the birth of a son, Nolan Easton Thomas, on April 6, 2022. Grandparent is Wilynn Thomas.
Kash Zierre Almon
Sherronda Montgomery and Genesis Almon announce the birth of a son, Kash Zierre Almon, on April 10, 2022. Grandparents are Lashamba Almon and Temika Askew, and Gregory Wilkerson and Sherrod Montgomery.
Maddie Jaye and Marleigh Anne Gosdin
Kristin Gosdin and Joshua Gosdin announce the birth of twins, Maddie Jaye and Marleigh Anne, on April 8, 2022. Grandparents are Brian McKnight, Barbara Orlandi, Donny Gosdin and Melinda Harrington.
Mavrik Reid Thompson
Kaitlyn Myers and Austin Thompson announce the birth of a son, Mavrik Reid Thompson.
Lyla Renee Stephens
Jordan Stephens and Jarrett Stephens announce the birth of a daughter, Lyla Renee Stephens, on April 12, 2022.
Jack Teague Keller
Laurel Keller and Jack Keller III announce the birth of a son, Jack Teague Keller, on April 13, 2022. Grandparents are Rayvan and Beth Teague, and Jack and Lisa Keller.
Kayla Henseley Barker
Samantha Boston and Christopher Barker announce the birth of a daughter, Kayla Hensley Barker, on April 13, 2022. Grandparent is Linsely Vaughn.
Mary Elizabeth Spradlin
Liz Spradlin and Trevor Spradlin announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Spradlin, on April 19, 2022. Grandparents are Melanie and Phillip Spradlin, and Jackie and Paul Cosper.
Graham Robert Fountain
Brittany Fountain and Matthew Fountain announce the birth of a son, Graham Robert Fountain, on April 19, 2022. Grandparents are Don and Teressa Patterson, and Bobby and Patricia Fountain.
Natalee Ann Rainwater
Brittaney Marie Rainwater and John Gregory Rainwater announce the birth of a daughter, Natalee Ann Rainwater, on April 20, 2022.
Zyia Honor Wright
Donteshia Fanchon Bonones and James Daniel Wright announce the birth of a daughter, Zyia Honor Wright, on April 20, 2022. Grandparent is Georgina Smith.
Rhyan Ameha Harper Pilgrim
Abigail Sinclair and Hunter Pilgrim announce the birth of a daughter, Rhyan Ameha Harper Pilgrim, on April 20, 2022. Grandparents are Lisa Pilgrim, Todd Pilgrim, Sarah George, Jason George, Jonathan Sinclair, and Samantha Sinclair.
Bradleigh Jo Harry
Anna Harry and Dakota Harry announce the birth of a daughter, Bradleigh Jo Harry, on April 21, 2022. Grandparents are Jill Wolford, and Cindy Harry.
Mason Marino Heard
Tutiana Duran-Heard and Daryl Heard Jr. announce the birth of a son, Mason Marino Heard, on April 24, 2022. Grandparents are Gricelda Waddle, Manuel Duran, Tyra Reeves, and Daryl Heard Sr.
Jonathan Alan Andrew Padgett
Megan Alicia Loveless and Adam Scott Padgett announce the birth of a son, Jonathan Alan Andrew Padgett, on April 23, 2022. Grandparents are Michael Loveless, Lucina Shelton, and Denice Akers.
Evelynn Noelle Lewis
Lillian Lewis and Ryan Lewis announce the birth of a daughter, Evelynn Noelle Lewis, on April 22, 2022. Grandparents are Patricia Williams, and Deborah Piccione.
Liam James Daniel
Lindsay Daniel and Tyler Daniel announce the birth of a son, Liam James Daniel, on April 23, 2022.
Sawyer Alan Parker
Kristina Smith and Mason Parker announce the birth of a son, Sawyer Alan Parker, on April 25, 2022.
Ruby Austin McLendon
Hannah McLendon and Cain McLendon announce the birth of a daughter, Ruby Austin McLendon, on April 28, 2022. Grandparents are Greg and Nancy Guest, Lee and Sherry Stringfellow, and Ricky and Tammy McLendon.
Daisy Mae Morgan
Desiree Cheyenne Duke and Justin B. Morgan announce the birth of a daughter, Daisy Mae Morgan, on April 27, 2022. Grandparents are Dennis and Jackie Duke, Melinda Edgeworth, and Billy Morgan.
Briggs Liam Roberts
Tayler Green and Richard Roberts announce the birth of a son, Briggs Liam Roberts, on April 27, 2022. Grandparents are Danielle and Robert Green, and Charlene and Rick Minor.
Odyssey Kimleigh Kelley
Kristin Chambers and Quintravian De’Andre Kelley announce the birth of a daughter, Odyssey Kimleigh Kelley, on April 28, 2022.
Clara Alivia Baughtman
Meagan Baughtman and Caleb Baughtman announce the birth of a daughter, Clara Alivia Baughtman, on April 30, 2022. Grandparents are Lee and Kathy Baughtman, and Robby and Anita Eidson.
Annaleah Rose Ridley
Elleana Brittain and Connor Jeff Ridley announce the birth of a daughter, Annaleah Rose Ridley, on May 1, 2022.
Fiarie Deshawn Donell Gainer
Dadrian Parkes and Darryl Gainer announce the birth of a son, Fiarie Deshawn Donell Gainer, on April 28, 2022. Grandparent is Melvin Roscoe.
