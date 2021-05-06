Ridge Henry Camp
Maranda Christine Camp and Henry Mark Camp II of Temple announce the birth of a son, Ridge Henry Camp, on March 25, 2021. Grandparents are Henry Mark Camp, Denise Camp, James Pruitt and Donna Pruitt.
Danny Jamison Fischer
Kimberly Fischer and Danny Fischer of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Danny Jamison Fischer, on March 24, 2021. Grandparents are Christie Guyton, Greg Guyton, Danny Fischer Sr. and Ann Fischer.
Julianna Grace Oliver
Ngoc Bich Ho Nguyen and Mitchell O’Neal Oliver of Bowdon announce the birth of a daughter, Julianna Grace Oliver, on March 31, 2021.
Concepcion Elizabeth Sanchez-Diaz
Deborah Diaz and Armondo Sanchez-Ramirz of Villa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Concepcion Elizabeth Sanchez-Diaz, on March 29, 2021.
Porter Wayne Howton
Caroline DeFoor Howton and Harold Gene Howton Jr. of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Porter Wayne Howton, on March 31, 2021. Grandparents are Cheryl DeFoor Bryce and Aleta Bowling.
Tristen Layne Johnson
Miranda Mitchell and Brandon Johnson of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Tristen Layne Johnson, on March 30, 2021. Grandparent is Teresa Mitchell.
Everett Blayne Johnson
Miranda Mitchell and Brandon Johnson of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Everett Blayne Johnson, on March 30, 2021. Grandparent is Teresa Mitchell.
Zamari Devin Mann
Nikita McGill and Ivan D. Mann of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Zamari Devin Mann, on March 30, 2021.
Jamison Alexander Schaus
Ariel Schaus of Buchanan announces the birth of a son, Jamison Alexander Schaus, on March 25, 2021. Grandparents are Dinah and Jason Bowman and Steve Schaus.
Brantley Charles Summerville
Lacey Summerville and Michael Summerville of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Brantley Charles Summerville, on March 31, 2021. Grandparents are Danny Payne, Ginny Smith, Lisa Hood and Stanley Summerville.
Addilyn Layne Musick
Elizabeth Lane and Phillip Dustin Musick of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Addilyn Layne Musick, on April 1, 2021. Grandparents are Ronnie and Teresa Musick and Jeff and Stacy Lane.
Jaxx Brian Simmons
Barbie Simmons and Brian Simmons of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Jaxx Brian Simmons, on April 1, 2021. Grandparents are John and Diane Rainwater and Steve and Lisa Simmons.
