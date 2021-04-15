Sha’Niyah Raee Addison
Tea’Unah LaShae Addison of Villa Rica announces the birth of a daughter, Sha’Niyah Raee Addison, on March 12, 2021. Grandparent is Adonnica Bretina Strickland.
Liam Michael Lovell
Brianna Lovell and Dillon Lovell of Bowdon announce the birth of a son, Liam Michael Lovell, on March 12, 2021.
Jagger Nash Webb
Ashley Danielle Webb and Jody Lee Webb of Haralson County announce the birth of a son, Jagger Nash Webb, on March 12, 2021. Grandparents are Mary Green, Danny Guise, Joel Webb, Jedn Perry and Lee Perry.
Izzy Jade Chasse
Jade Chasse and Christopher Chasse of Temple announce the
birth of a daughter, Izzy
Jade Chasse, on March
16, 2021. Grandparents
are Mitchell and Amanda Hyde and Phillip and Anita Chasse.
Vera Lee Eleanor Poole
Carrie E. Poole and Andrew J. Poole of Bowdon announce the birth of a daughter, Vera Lee Eleanor Poole, on March 17, 2021.
Zakai Christoff
Bianca Hill and Richard Christoff of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Zakai Christoff, on March 18, 2021.
Graylin Clark Campuzano
Jamie Elizabeth Morgan-Otten and Jesus Alberto Campuzano Sierra of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Graylin Clark Campuzano, on March 18, 2021. Grandparents are Heather Otten, Jesus Campuzano and Elizabeth Campuzano.
Lawson Ford
Lacy Moore of Temple announces the birth of a son, Lawson Ford, on March 20, 2021. Grandparents are Tammy and Greg Moore.
Gracie Elizabeth Allen
Linda DeLozier and Kyle Allen of Temple announce the birth of a daughter, Gracie Elizabeth Allen, on March 21, 2021. Grandparents are Allan DeLozier, Renee DeLozier, Tina Strength and Timothy Allen.
Brooks Tucker Rey
Alexis Bradie Rey and Reagan Tucker Rey of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Brooks Tucker Rey, on March 22, 2021. Grandparents are Kecia and Trent Rey and Jeff and Shannon Gaddis.
Jameson Frank Webb
Meghan Webb and Shawn Webb of Whitesburg announce the birth of a son, Jameson Frank Webb, on March 22, 2021. Grandparents are Johnny and Keli Brewer and David Webb and Therisia Webb.
Clifton Riggs Prescott
Kristen Shoplock Prescott and Brandon Matthew Prescott of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Clifton Riggs Prescott, on March 22, 2021.
Grandparents are John and Renca Prescott and Ellen and Allen Williams.
Axel Wayne Reynolds
Autumn Reynolds of Whitesburg announces the birth of a son, Axel Wayne Reynolds, on March 22,
2021.
Grandparents are Joel and Amber Reynolds.
Marilyn Elizabeth-Marie Warren
Logan Meeks and Nathan Warren of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Marilyn Elizabeth-Marie Warren, on March 22, 2021. Grandparents are Joey and Rha Meeks and Deanna and Robert Warren.
Hadleigh Jo Ball
Daphne Alanna Pike
and Zachary Bryan Ball
of Franklin announce
the birth of a daughter, Hadleigh Jo Ball, on March 23, 2021.
Jamison Alexander Schaus
Ariel Schaus of Buchanan announces the birth of a son, Jamison Alexander Schaus, on March 25, 2021.
