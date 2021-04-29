Bailey Marie Lynn Muncher
Samantha Lawson of Buchanan announces the birth of a daughter, Bailey Marie Lynn Muncher, on March 26, 2021.
Peyton Sarah Thompson
Hannah Hennessy and Tyler Thompson of Villa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Peyton Sarah Thompson, on March 26, 2021.
Gavin Hayes Smith
Madison Meherg and Drew Smith of Bowdon announce the birth of a son, Gavin Hayes Smith, on March 27, 2021. Grandparents are Buck and Tina Meherg and Sherry Smith.
Sydney Kate Yarbrough
Ashley Guilliams and Corey Yarbrough of Franklin announce the birth of a daughter, Sydney Kate Yarbrough, on March 27, 2021. Grandparents are Tim and Melanie Guilliams and Chuck Yarbrough.
Ethan Alexander Nicolas
Marcus St. Jacques Nicolas and Elizabeth Hope Nicolas of Powder Springs announce the birth of a son, Ethan Alexander Nicolas, on March 28, 2021. Grandparents are Ken and Rosemarie Norton of Villa Rica; Gwen Jackson of Decatur and Marcus Nicolas of New Hampshire.
Cora Elizabeth Riegel
Allison Riegel and Ryan Riegel of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Cora Elizabeth Riegel, on March 29, 2021. Grandparents are Benjamin and Sara Walker, Mary Eason and Nelson and Margaret Riegel.
John Hudson Bowden
Kathleen Marie Lanier and John B. Bowdon of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, John Hudson Bowden, on March 29, 2021. Grandparents are Kim and Johnny Bowden, Shane Lanier and Katherine Rooks.
Rhea Fayth Waldrop
Gloria Lynn Garrett and Mickey James Waldrop of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Rhea Fayth Waldrop, on March 30, 2021. Grandparents are Alice and Jerry Harrison and Wanda and Jim Garrett.
Jude Samuel Robison
Kirstin Robison and Sam Robison of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Jude Samuel Robison, on March 30, 2021. Grandparents are Robby Robison, Connie Robison and Beverley and Corey Webb.
