Winter Rosaline Kelley
Elaina Myers and Tristen Kelley of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Winter Rosaline Kelley, on Dec. 26, 2020.
Finnley Blair Presnal
Katie Williford and Avery Persnal of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Finnley Blair Presnal, on Dec. 28, 2020. Grandparents are Keith Williford, Vickie Williford, and Rhyan and Shane Presnal.
Josie Nelson
Cassidy and Ryan Nelson of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Josie Nelson, on Dec. 28, 2020.
Kailani Lyric Daniel
Teresa Mae Daniel and Casey Lamont Daniel
of Waco announce the
birth of a daughter, Kailani Lyric Daniel, on Dec. 29, 2020. Grandparents are Tammy and Keith Turner.
Elizabeth Marie McKee
Kristina Marie Barrett
and Jonathon Edward
McKee of Franklin announce the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Marie McKee,
on Dec. 29, 2020. Grandparents are Nicole
and Steven Barrett and Rhonda McKee.
Magnolia Grace Cobb
Jessie Cobb and James Cobb of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Magnolia Grace Cobb, on Dec. 30, 2020. Grandparents are Tammy and Steve Cobb, Patti Huckeba and Mike Pruett.
Cooper Wiley Peavy
Ashley McPherson Peavy and Tyler William Peavy of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Cooper Wiley Peavy, on Jan. 1, 2021. Grandparents are John and Marilyn McPherson, Riley and Marilyn Peavy and Pamela and Benny Standley.
Easton Brooks Stephens
Hannah Kenlie Stephens and Zack Ryan Stephens of Franklin announce the birth of a son, Easton Brooks Stephens, on Jan. 2, 2021. Grandparents are Brian and Amy Wiggins and Doug and Mandy Stephens.
Kinsley Brielle Covey
Kiley Covey and Daniel Covey fo Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Kinsley Brielle Covey, on Jan. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Bev and Dave McKenna and Dan and JoAnn Covey.
A’aliyah Rose Allen
Kayla Danielle Whitten and Trenton Eugene Allen of Carroll County announce the birth of a daughter, A’aliyah Rose Allen, on Jan. 5, 2021. Grandparents are Cori Cavender, Christopher Cavendar and Toni Whitten.
Blakely Ann Frey
Alyssa Frey and Logan Frey of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Blakely Ann Frey, on Jan. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Jeff and Tami Williams and Jennifer and Jack Frey.
Letty Ann Joleigh Rayburn
MaryAnn Clark and Joseph C. Rayburn of Villa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Letty Ann Joleigh Rayburn, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Hudson William Lambert
Tuesdee Lambert and Zack Lambert of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Hudson William Lambert,
on Jan. 9, 2021. Grandparents are Keith and Beth Lassiter, Jay Clark, Kathy Lambert, Owen and Susan Lambert and great grandparent Gean Martin.
Trinity Leeann Starla Collins
Jessica Michelle Gibson and Kenneth Andrew Collins Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Trinity Leeann Starla Collins, on Jan. 9, 2021. Grandparents are Joyce Collins and Kenneth Collins Sr.
