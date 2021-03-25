Smith Jones Stoddard
Kaitlyn Stoddard and Kody Stoddard of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Smith Jones Stoddard, on Feb. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Randy and Kim Helton and Billy and Deanna Stoddard.
Gatlin Michael Denney
Casey Denney and Dustin Denney of Roopville announce the birth of a son, Gatlin Michael Denney, on Feb. 8, 2021. Grandparents are Eric Rogers, Cathy Chappell and Kelly and Sam Mathis.
Logan Bear Lindley
Kellie Kay and Chad Lindley of Temple announce the birth of a son, Logan Bear Lindley, on Feb. 9, 2021. Grandparents are Kevin and Debbie Kay, Sheila and Anthony Bain, Diane and Dell Bentley and Paul Lindley.
Carter Grace Sutton
Brittany Sutton and Matthew Sutton of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Carter Grace Sutton, on Feb. 12, 2021. Grandparents are Jack and Ginny Sutton, Mark Campbell and Pam Daugherty.
Precious Unique North
Diamond K. Glenn of Carrollton announces the birth of a daughter, Precious Unique North, on Feb. 16, 2021.
Brice Bailey Scudder
Stacy Nicole Henderson and James Camp Scudder of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Brice Bailey Scudder, on Feb. 16, 2021. Grandparents are Bud and Vicki Scudder, Marvin and Marie Bailey and Rita and David Blount.
Dallas Quartnette Brown
Nakia Brown and Gabriel Brown of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Dallas Quartnette Brown, on Feb. 18, 2021. Grandparents are Aaron and Janice Phillips and Angela and Cary Brown.
McKinley Brynn Sexton
Cheyenne Sexton and Cody Sexton of Carroll County announce the birth of a daughter, McKinley Brynn Sexton, on Feb. 18, 2021. Grandparents are Anthony and Angela Baker and Teresa and Danny Sexton.
Reid Cowart
Callie Cowart and Jeffrey Cowart of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Reid Cowart, on Feb. 18, 2021. Grandparents are Scott and Cindy Cowart and Ken and Sandi Moffat.
Nolan Casey Parker
Brandi Lee Parker and Brandon Casey Parker of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Nolan Casey Parker, on Feb. 19, 2021. Grandparents are Kimberly Hammond, Paul and Diana Bagwell, Dennis and Charmaine Payne and Bryan Parker.
Harleigh Mae Congo
Michelle Webb and Alton Congo of Villa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Harleigh Mae Congo, on Feb. 19, 2021. Grandparents are Pam and Bryan Jarboe and Brenda Hastings.
Adaline Sue Woody
Tabatha Woody and Jesse Woody of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Adaline Sue Woody, on Feb. 21, 2021. Grandparents are James Woody, Betty Lambert, Bryan Gann and Beth Gann.
Waylon Brady Vaughn
Kayla Vaughn and Nicholas Vaughn of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Waylon Brady Vaughn, on Feb. 23, 2021. Grandparents are Wendy Tomlin, Selena Henry, Roger Henry and Todd Vaughn.
Ryker Davis Fortune
Baylea Davidson and Lane Fortune of Tallapoosa announce the birth of a son, Ryker Davis Fortune, on Feb. 24, 2021. Grandparents are Krista and Kyle Baker and Kim and Richard Evans.
Everett Joel Gibson
Shelby Gibson and Timothy Gibson of Temple announce the birth of a son, Everett Joel Gibson, on Feb. 24, 2021.
Houston Scott Holcombe
Victoria Elizabeth Downs and Lukas Scott Holcombe of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Houston Scott Holcombe, on Feb. 24, 2021. Grandparents are Jeremy Holcombe, Amanda Holcombe, Holly Benson and Chris Downs.
Kason Baner Austin
Kasey Carr Austin and Andrew Lawrence Austin of Bowdon announce the birth of a son, Kason Abner Austin, on Feb. 24, 2021. Grandparents are Roger and Christine Austin and Barry and Kathy Carr.
