Tyler Knox Luke
Brittany Luke and Jared Luke of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Tyler Knox Luke, on April 3, 2021. Grandparents are Tammy and Johnny Allen and Charles and Linda Luke.
Carter Hazel Bell
Logan Dixon and Zac Bell of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Carter Hazel Bell, on April 4, 2021. Grandparents are Todd and Dana Dixon, Alan Bell and Diane Bell.
Edith Nevaeh Yates
Halie Yates and Timothy Yates of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Edith Nevaeh Yates, on April 5, 2021.
Bellamy Rodriguez
Michelle Harper and Eric Rodriguez of Roopville announce the birth of a son, Bellamy Rodriguez, on April 5, 2021. Grandparents are Marilyn and Pelham Harper and Elida and Fortunato Rodriguez.
Hayes Blanton
Anna Blanton and Logan Blanton of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Hayes Blanton, on April 5, 2021. Grandparents are Robert and Lisa Carter and Dottie Blanton.
Khapri True Smith
Kasha Smith and James Carl Smith of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Khapri True Smith, on April 6, 2021. Grandparents are Hilda M. Terry, Warren Terry Sr. and Althea Smith.
Bodhi Hayes Fett
Jennifer Paige Bradbary and Taylor Joseph Jett of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Bodhi Hayes Fett, on April 7, 2021. Grandparents are Cindy Rhodes, Betty Rhodes and Ollie Faye Bradbary.
Mateo Anthony Swint
Olivia Swafford and Trinity Swint of Carroll County announce the birth of a son, Mateo Anthony Swint, on April 8, 2021.
Sereniety Mae Strickland
Sterlin Rubarts of Carrollton announces the birth of a daughter, Sereniety Mae Strickland, on April 9, 2021.
Maverick Lennon Guidry
Shaunte Guidry and Marcus Guidry Sr. of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Maverick Lennon Guidry, on April 11, 2021.
Hattie Winter Hornsby
Tracey Hornsby and Matt Hornsby of Franklin announce the birth of a daughter, Hattie Winter Hornsby, on April 12, 2021. Grandparents are Paul and Brenda Winter and Mark and Terri Hornsby.
Ruby Jean Smallwood
Lesli Smallwood and Josh Smallwood of Temple announce the birth of a daughter, Ruby Jean Smallwood, on April 13, 2021. Grandparents are Garry and Vicki Smallwood and Mike and Laura Mabe.
Russell Scott Whitehead
Bianca Whitehead and Kevin Scott Whitehead of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Russell Scott Whitehead, on April 14, 2021. Grandparents are Ruth Daniel, Rebecca Perez, Kimberly Gonzales and Vanessa Gonzales.
Addison Sky Pointer
Chasity Pointer of Temple announces the birth of a daughter, Addison Sky Pointer, on April 16, 2021. Grandparents are Stacy Person and Norman Johnson.
