Barrett Memphis Smith Swanger
Kimberlee Swanger and Shelby Swanger of Temple announce the birth of a son, Barrett Memphis Smith Swanger, on Dec. 5, 2020. Grandparents are Tina Crops, Brian Smith, Brandi Swanger and Randall Swanger.
Oaklynn Aurora Williams
Tiffany Brooke Williams of Carrollton announces the birth of a daughter, Oaklynn Aurora Williams, on Dec. 3, 2020. Grandparents are Allen and Angel Williams.
Charlotte Marie Garmon
Chelsea Garmon and J. Ethan Garmon of Temple announce the birth of a daughter, Charlotte Marie Garmon, on Dec. 10, 2020. Grandparents are Paul and Debra Cules and Derek and Cindy Garmon.
Macy Louise-Inez Moss
Sarah Mewborn and Nicholas Ryan Moss of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Macy Louise-Inez Moss, on Dec. 12, 2020. Grandparents are Mike Mewborn, Cindy Mewborn, Julianne Mewborn, Winfred Moss and Brenda Moss.
Leylani Ashlyn Brown
Ashley Burton and Gregory Brown of Villa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Leylani Ashlyn Brown, on Dec. 12, 2020. Grandparents are Herschel Burton and Catherine Brown.
Braxton Carter Echols
Kayla Hembree and Matthew Echols of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Braxton Carter Echols, on Dec. 18, 2020. Grandparent is Jennifer Johnson.
Style Melodi Norman
Joyce Crawford of Villa Rica announces the birth of a daughter, Style Melodi Norman, on Dec. 19, 2020. Grandparents are Rachel Norman, Joya Smith and Bobbie Crawford.
Aven Joel Vera
Mallory Alyssa Brooks and Abdiel Joel Vera of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Aven Joel Vera, on Dec. 20, 2020. Grandparents are Ariel Vera, Brigitte Quinones, Ted Brooks and Tammy McCarty.
Mileena Evelyn Mae Stollsteimer
Bailey Cathleen Gocken and Austin Dean Stollsteimer of Villa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Mileena Evelyn Mae Stollsteimer, on Dec. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Brad and Melinda Gocken and David and Penny Stollsteimer.
Savannah Marie Spinks
Brittany Smith and James Spinks of Villa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Savannah Marie Spinks, on Dec. 20, 2020. Grandparents are Debbie Marie Neace and Lonnie Neace.
Kolston James Garmon
Caitlin Blackstone and Dewayne Garmon of Temple announce the birth of a son, Kolston James Garmon, on Dec. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Diane Blackstone, Donnie and Roxi Blackstone and Kassee Garmon.
Jared Thomas Free
Sloan Free and Zachery Kevin Free of Waco announce the birth of a son, Jared Thomas Free, on Dec. 29, 2020. Grandparents are Sherry Nelson, Jennifer and Keith George and Kevin and Jerrie Free.
Lengend Renfroe
Sherae Peoples and Deshawn Renfroe of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Lengend Renfroe, on Dec. 30, 2020.
Halo Dior Mitchell
LaShundia S. Swain and Tyrone Mitchell of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Halo Dior Mitchell, on Jan. 14, 2021.
Waylon Freddie Noah
Haley Lawson of Whitesburg announces the birth of a son, Waylon Freddie Noah, on Jan. 13, 2021. Grandparents are Maria Strickland and Freddie Strickland.
Jacob Luke Burnum
Nice Burnum and Jake Burnum of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Jacob Luke Burnum, on Jan. 10, 2021. Grandparents are Vickie Burnum and Keith Burnum.
Beau Weston Edgeworth
Lauren Nicole Edgeworth and Jake William Edgeworth of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Beau Weston Edgeworth, on Jan. 11, 2021.
Arabella Rayne Tolbert
Megan Tolbert of Carrollton announces
the birth of a daughter, Arabella Rayne Tolbert,
on Jan. 12, 2021. Grandparents are Melissa and Ronald Tolbert.
Elena Cheyenne Ross
Haley Smith and Taylor Seth Ross of Villa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Elena Cheyenne Ross, on Jan. 14, 2021.
Bentley Lane Brock
Brittaney Early of Bremen announces the birth of a son, Bentley Lane Brock, on Jan. 18, 2021. Grandparents are Shelling Early, Rolland P. Early, Valynda Early and Hugh ‘Dan’ Brock.
Quentin Shanta Carter Jr.
Olivia Leanne Hall and Quentin Shanta Carter announce the birth of a son, Quentin Shanta Carter Jr., on Jan. 21, 2021. Grandparents are William Norman, Betty Norman, Marntia Norman and Ann Norman.
Layton Leigh Bassett
Tory Jeffers of Buchanan announces the birth of a daughter, Layton Leigh Bassett, on Jan. 22, 2021. Grandparents are Tanya Moore, Michael and Christie Jeffers and Lisa and David Sansing.
Raeleigh Jade VanLeeuwen
Jessica Cole and Adam VanLeeuwen of Carroll County announce the birth of a daughter, Raeleigh Jade VanLeeuwen, on Jan. 20, 2021. Grandparents are Connie Cole, Tammi Summers, Richie Summers and Gary VanLeeuwen.
