AnnMarie Cain 65 went to be with our Lord & Savior January 1, 2022. She was born on April 19,1956 to Esther & Corwin Lamoreaux of Cato NY. Spending her final days with stage 4 lung cancer at Tranquility unit Cobb Hospital, Austell Ga.
She is survived by her Husband Mark E Cain of 30 years, Bremen Ga., Sister Linda (Jim) Baxter of Syracuse, Nephew Donald Lamoreaux (Sheila Ashley) Carrolton Ga., Sister-in-Law Sandy (Roger) Crain of Clay, NY Sister-in-Law Ginny Cain Thomas, Brother in law Larry (Sheila Johnson) of Central Square, several nieces and nephews.
AnnMarie will be remembered for her outdoor Bear Displays, Nascar, Jazz music, Light Houses, Crafts especially Floral Arrangements, her beloved Cats, Dog Lady Bug. She sent cards to everyone for encouragement or just saying "Hello" making all who received them feel her Love especially homemade cards with her little creations will be cherished by all.
No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date in New York.
