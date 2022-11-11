Mother Annie Pearl Crane Chandler, age 83, of Carrollton passed away on November 7, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of New Beginning, 1800 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton GA 30116. Interment will follow at her home church, Mt. Lowell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be held, today from 4-7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd., Carrollton. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.