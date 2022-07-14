The well-worn, green Coleman cooler, Plano tackle box, and Zebco reel were all cattywumpused, having been scattered hither and thither across the rusted bed of Paw-Paw’s ’69 Chevy pickup with the rise and turn of each Spring Creek Road hill and curve. And there were a gracious plenty of them.
Up ahead the road made a perfect fork. Spring Creek veered hard to the left. To the right, Alexander Road. A lone stop sign for the convergence. Between Alexander’s smattering of strays and bantam hens, and the big oak in the left crook of Spring Creek, it made perilous predicament.
My right hand, elbow planted against the empty window frame, firmly gripped the white hardtop. My left one grasped my newly-opened, frosty-bottled Coca-Cola, a fresh fizz from the hot Planter’s peanuts having settled at the bottom. He took the curve amidst a bevy of rustled up chicken feathers and cur dogs nippin’ at the pickup wheels, while being serenaded to a cacophony of barks and clucks.
“Made you cinch your butt up, huh, boy?” Paw-Paw laughed, as he puffed on a Tampa Nugget. He then segued into a line of Franny Crosby’s Blessed Assurance:
"Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine! Oh, what a foretaste of glory divine!"
“A little bit,” I said, as I gently peeled myself from the faded, red leatherette seat, the Summer sweat having caused me to become firmly affixed. All of the commotion made me forget the .22 Colt, tucked into the seat betwixt us. “In case of moccasins, moss eaters, and the like,” he claimed, before he hummed out another bar or two of Crosby’s gospel classic.
Minutes later, we pulled up at the Evans’ residence. Paw-Paw cut off the ignition with a Phillips flathead. Had been a month of Sundays since original key broke off in the switch. This new one conveniently rested in the ashtray, handle end out.
We’d arrived at the Evans’ homeplace to wet a line or two. Mr. and Mrs. Evans owned it. I can’t recollect their first names. It was always Mr. and Mrs. to me. Good friends with Paw-Paw since their cotton mill days weaving yarn. Salt-of-the-earth folks. Mrs. Evans could make a mighty tasty homemade apple cake.
Back to their homeplace - the epitome of God’s country - nestled in the shadow of the Taylor Ridge foothills. The euphoric smell of a surrounding pine thicket. Sun-kissed water. A weeping willow at the pond’s edge that offered gracious shade. Two spring-fed ponds, an upper and lower. Grape and muscadine vineyards. Cherubim and Seraphim.
You get the gist of it.
Speaking of the spring, a two-inch, black ABS pipe carried the cleanest, coldest water from the foot of the mountain, which would shoot about knee high into the air at the pond’s edge. Can one get drunker than Cooter Brown off of pure spring water?
After sittin’ a spell with Mr. and Mrs. Evans, we unloaded the truck bed and commenced to set up shop, which revolved around that well-worn, green Coleman cooler: bait, bagged ice, snacks, and glass-bottled cokes. The bait consisted of catalpa (pronounced “ka-taw-pee,” for our northern friends) worms, a yellowish-green, black-speckled sight along with raw chicken liver, perfect for catching catfish. Catalpa worms are actually caterpillars, but I’m not one to put on airs. We were prepared for reel crankin’ channel cats the size of my great-aunt Doris’ 1980 Cadillac.
As far as keeping our bellies satisfied throughout, Armour’s potted meat and Vienna sausages on Nabisco saltines, with a generous splash of McIlhenny’s hot sauce, true country fisherman’s delicacies, sufficed. Washed it all down with a slushy-chilled, glass-bottled co-cola. Paw-Paw asserted those savory byproducts would result in my eventual manhood:
“Grow hair on your chest,” as his pocket knife stabbed a sausage, and added, “and your hindquarters, too.” A low-key chuckle, as another Tampa Nugget bobbed. I just cracked a grin, not wanting to scare the fish, as he then delicately grumbled some low-bass bars of Ms. Fanny’s lyrics:
"Perfect submission, perfect delight Visions of rapture now burst on my sight"
We fished the day away, with a fair amount of whilin’ the time in between. As we emptied the cooler of those tasty Southern treats, we filled it with those catfish. “Skin these cats and have your Granny fry them up. Lord, a mercy, that’ll be some good eatin’,” Paw-Paw exclaimed. “Sure enough!” I added, “ain’t nobody can fry a mess of fish like my Granny!”
And we reeled in a good mess that day. At dusk, we loaded up the pickup bed with our rods and a chock-full, green Coleman, and were mighty obliged to Mr. and Mrs. Evans for allowing us do a bit of anglin’. Phillips flathead in hand, Paw-Paw cranked the truck and eased down the drive, as gravel cracked and popped underneath the tires to the crescendo of treefrogs. Sometimes wetting a line is just that; other times, it’s something akin to an ethereal experience.
As we pulled onto Spring Creek Road, Paw-Paw resumed that gospel tune:
"This is my story, this is my song…"
This time, though, I joined him.
