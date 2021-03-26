American Legion Post 143 member receives Meritorious Service Award

Harvey Wright, a native of the Burwell community in Carroll County, was recently recognized for 24 consecutive years of service to the Carrollton American Legion Post 143’s Honor Guard when he was presented the organization’s Meritorious Service Award.
He participated in more than 700 funeral services of American military veterans during almost a quarter century of service.
The Post 143 Honor Guard Team, led by Dale Robinson, provides the special service to any honorably discharged veteran. A veteran does not have to be a Post 143 member to receive the honor.
“It was an honor serving in the Army and American Legion Post 143 in Carrollton,” Wright said.
Wright, 93, was born in Burwell on Sept. 11, 1927. He joined the U.S. Army in 1948 and served one year of active duty. After completing basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, he did advanced mountain training in Colorado at an elevation of 14,294 feet. He has often said that he was disappointed that he could not see his home state of Georgia from that vantage point.
While at Fort Jackson, Wright served on a precision drill team that was awarded the Citation for Excellence from the post’s commanding general. He was a member of the Army Reserves until he was recalled to active duty in Sept., 1950. The majority of his two-year tour was at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where he served with the Combat Engineers. He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of staff sergeant.
He retired from Western Electric in Nov. 1982 after 30 years of service.
Wright has been a member of New Hope Methodist Church in the Plow Share Community near Mt. Zion since 1937.
He continues to reside in Carroll County, living in the Villa Rica community.
