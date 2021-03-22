SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The ‘Douglasville Dream Team,’ the Level 6 competitive gymnastics team from Douglasville Gymnastics & Cheerleading Club (DGC) competed Saturday at the Georgia USA Gymnastics State Championship at the Buford Arena, in Buford, Ga.
The competition consisted of 60 teams from the state of Georgia. All five gymnasts — Erin Johnson, Zoe Conley, Ashanti Jefferson-Hightower, Dina Miller, and Ashley Nino — advanced to Regionals that will be held in Montgomery, Ala., April 23-25.
These gymnasts are talented, dedicated, disciplined, determined, motivated, focused, and well-rounded. They practice 20-plus hours, five days a week, and all remain academic scholars.
Their coaches Kayla Cato and Brittany Johnson sent them this message “PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!! So excited ALL of our 6s made it to REGIONALS!! Way to go, girls!!”
DGC is located at 8877 Bright Star Rd,, Douglasville, GA 30134. DGC is the largest gymnastics training facility in the West Georgia area and the only gymnastics program in Douglas County. Their programs are backed by 34 years of professional training and experience. The gym offers both recreational and competitive gymnastics and cheerleading.
