Special to The Times-Georgian
For the seventh year in a row, Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative has been recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This year’s winners were recognized at the 2021 AJC Top Workplaces virtual event Thursday.
Employees and members of businesses and organizations in the small, mid-size and large categories participated in a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. Feedback gathered from the anonymous survey measured workplace culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.
“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”
Carroll EMC was first awarded the Top Workplace recognition in 2014 and has continued to rank respectably in the small business category the past six years. In 2021, the cooperative ranked 25 out of 86 small businesses.
“Last year was hard on many businesses,” said Tim Martin, President and CEO for Carroll EMC. “Workplace culture has always been a top priority for us. At the cooperative, we are more than just Member-focused—we are employee-focused. This honor shows how resilient our employees are in making the best of difficult times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.