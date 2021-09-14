A 57-year-old man received a 30-year sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the armed robbery of a Carrollton gas station in 2019.
Jeffrey Fitzgerald Clemons had been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the Sept. 3, 2019 robbery of the Raceway gas station on Old Airport Road.
According to a release issued Tuesday by the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, Clemons entered pleas of guilty to the charges during the opening of court proceedings Sept. 9 before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Bill Hamrick.
Hamrick sentenced Clemons to 30 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison in accord with a negotiated plea agreement. The release noted that because of the armed robbery charge, Clemons will not be eligible for parole until he has served the first 10 years of his sentence.
The release states that on the day of the robbery, Carroll County sheriff’s deputies responded to a robbery call at the gas station. There, two women clerks told them that an older man had come into the station, produced a handgun, and demanded cash from the registers. The man then ordered the women to another area in the store, then fled the scene.
Investigators, including Sgt. Shane Spradlin, lead investigator of the case for the sheriff’s office, were able to identify a vehicle that had dropped off the robber just before the accident. Using store surveillance video, investigators were also able to identify the robber as Clemons.
Three days after the robbery, on Sept. 6, lawmen stopped the vehicle as it was being driven by the same person. Officers located two black face masks and a handgun which, according to the release, matched a description given by the store clerks.
Clemons admitted his involvement in the robbery, the release states, but the driver — whose name was not given in the press statement — was killed in an unrelated incident in June 2021.
Superior Court cases have been on hold for several months as court activities were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Assistant District Attorney Lara Myers prosecuted the case, the release states.
The release also included a statement by District Attorney Herb Cranford, who praised the sheriff’s office for their effort to hold the robbers accountable.
“The victims in this case were traumatized with the threat of being shot while they were simply trying to make a living,” Cranford said. “In contrast, these defendants chose to victimize the innocent rather than get a job.
“For choosing violence and crime over being a hardworking responsible citizen, it is appropriate that defendant Clemons be removed from our community for the next 15 years.”
