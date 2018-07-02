Tallapoosa-Journal

Some of my fondest memories of childhood are looking for crawfish in the streams of our county. The crawfish, properly called crayfish, is a strange animal indeed. It looks like a small lobster and is found in all freshwater streams in Georgia.
In Haralson County, Independence Day celebrations will start on Tuesday with the city of Tallapoosa’s fireworks display and continue on Wednesday with a program and parade organized by the Haralson County Veterans Association.
At a special meeting on Tuesday, Buchanan City Council members approved a $1.4 million budget for fiscal year 2019, which begins on July 1.
At a special meeting on Thursday, Haralson County commissioners unanimously passed a $15.6 million budget that included extra money for the road department and conservation.
Haralson County deputies are asking the public for help in finding a Haralson County woman they believe may be in danger.
What may be the quietest summer camp that the Bremen Recreation Department offers, wrapped up its last day with a program for family members and friends on Thursday.
