Tanis Thomas Jensen, age 83, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018. She was born in Morris Station, Quitman County, Georgia on February 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Willie Clyde Thomas and the late Cupidean Hall Thomas. She worked as a Transportation Counselor for the United States Army for over 35 years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.