The new law that bans hands-on cellphone use while driving will also affect government employees. Read more
Former Sentinel editor Mitch Sneed died Sunday night from injuries suffered in a car accident Saturday morning at the age of 57. Read more
When former NFL pass rush specialist Chuck Smith put out a call to work with teams in the metro area, Douglas County coach Johnny White made an inquiry. Read more
Princess Avery Noel Bexley received her wings at 10:52 p.m. on…
Joseph W. (Joe) Porter, 92, of Villa Rica died Thursday, June …
Mary Frances Willis, 90, of Villa Rica died Friday morning, Ju…
Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha “Nalls” Thomas of Temple, Geo…
Mrs. Janice Fairlee (Dukes) Gilmer, 61, of Rockmart died Satur…
It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Joyce Brown Norton of Douglasville, Georgia announces her passing after a long battle with cancer on May 27th, 2018 at the age of 77.
Leonard B. Doan, 48, of Douglasville, died Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Tanis Thomas Jensen, age 83, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018. She was born in Morris Station, Quitman County, Georgia on February 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Willie Clyde Thomas and the late Cupidean Hall Thomas. She worked as a Transportation Counselor for the United States Army for over 35 years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Oliver Lee Mooneyham, 81, of Douglasville, died Friday, June 29, 2018.
Mrs. Christine Elizabeth Eggers Hunt, 70, of Villa Rica, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
