Janice Gilmer

Mrs. Janice Fairlee (Dukes) Gilmer, 61, of Rockmart died Satur…

Linda Joyce Brown Norton

It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Joyce Brown Norton of Douglasville, Georgia announces her passing after a long battle with cancer on May 27th, 2018 at the age of 77.

Leonard B. Doan

Leonard B. Doan, 48, of Douglasville, died Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Tanis Thomas Jensen

Tanis Thomas Jensen, age 83, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018. She was born in Morris Station, Quitman County, Georgia on February 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Willie Clyde Thomas and the late Cupidean Hall Thomas. She worked as a Transportation Counselor for the United States Army for over 35 years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.